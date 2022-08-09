RHONJ: Teresa Giudice may ‘never forgive’ Joe and Melissa Gorga after wedding snub

Teresa Giudice may never forgive Joe and Melissa Gorga for missing her wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice had a fairytale wedding over the weekend as she tied the knot with Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony, but it wasn’t without its share of drama.

Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa skipped the event, and now the relationship between them might be irreparable.

This is not the first time that Joe and Melissa have taken issue with Teresa. They’ve had a tense relationship for many years. Their family drama has played out on the show, even resulting in a physical fight between Teresa’s then-husband Joe Giudice and her brother Joe back in Season 3.

The trio has come a far way since then, but a recent altercation while filming the Season 13 finale has put them right back at square one. The dramatic scene led to Joe and Melissa’s decision to skip Teresa’s wedding.

A source revealed that Teresa might never forgive her brother for missing her wedding– and he may never forgive her for making hurtful accusations about his marriage.

At this point, the two sides have not spoken since the altercation.

Teresa Giudice may never forgive Joe Gorga for wedding snub

The Us Weekly insider revealed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was told of Joe and Melissa’s decision a day prior.

“Teresa was given a day’s notice about them not attending. It wasn’t like she was blindsided the day of,” noted the source. “She moved on with her wedding and didn’t let it ruin her happy day.”

The Gorgas made the “last-minute decision” after a “blowout fight” went down between them in recent days. The insider noted, however, that “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.”

Things escalated between Teresa and the Gorgas during the last day of filming, and we’ll have to wait until the season airs to see how it all went down. However, it reportedly started with a rumor about Melissa, who was “blindsided” by the allegations.

“That’s when things escalated and got out of control,” noted the source.

The Gorgas do not regret skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding

There were a lot of familiar faces at Teresa and Luis’ wedding over the weekend, and the Gorga’s absence was glaring. Nonetheless, the couple has no regrets about their decision to skip the nuptials.

“The Gorgas felt they made the right decision. They just want to be at peace with Teresa,” shared the insider. “She said a lot of hurtful things about their marriage.”

After what happened between them, the Gorgas plans to “take some space” from the newly minted Mrs. Ruelas. “At this point, their relationship is not repairable, but never say never,” added the source.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.