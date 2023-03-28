Teresa Giudice looked like a beauty queen after she got all glammed up by her longtime makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio.

She posted a behind-the-scenes snap of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star with the caption, “🎬 #BTS behind the scenes with my #RHONJ beauty Queen @teresagiudice 😍.”

Priscilla continued, “I love her my girl! Lol 😂 ❤️ Why we’re always late 😂🤣 #behindthesceneswithTeresaGiudice Are you enjoying Season 13 & the new additions?!!! Who’s your favorite #RHONJ ??!!”

The clip gave us a peak at one of Teresa’s confessional outfits — a blinged-out dress with lots of shiny stones covering the top.

Usually, we only get to see the top half of the outfits, but the video captured a head-to-toe look at the OG’s ensemble.

The dress had a bedazzled halter top style with a bare back and a plunging neckline, while the bottom half was a black skirt made of silk material with a thigh-high slit.

Teresa sported naturally glam makeup with nude lips and dark eyes as she blew a few kisses to the camera and threw up the peace sign.

Meanwhile, there’s no peace on RHONJ this season, as Teresa’s feud with her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga has taken a nasty turn. It’s gotten so bad in fact that Bravo has had to step in.

Things get messy on RHONJ as Bravo issues a gag order to the cast

The Jersey cast has always been very open about things going on the show, but Bravo has put a stop to that.

During a recent episode of On Display with Melissa Gorga, where Joe was a guest for the day, the pair noticeably avoided questions related to the show.

While it seemed Melissa had no intention of sharing that they were issued a gag order from Bravo, Joe decided to get honest with viewers about why they were no longer dishing about the drama on the show.

“We got a gag order for the first time ever, ’cause it’s Bravo. Let’s tell the truth,” said Joe, who noted that it was the first time in 13 years that it’s ever come to that.

“We’ve never had them say you cannot talk about the show, you cannot talk about anything. You can’t repost anything really about the show” shared Joe.

Despite the cast being told to stay silent, we already know a lot about the family drama between the Gorgas and Teresa, and there’s plenty more to come.

However, we don’t just watch the show for the drama, we love it for the glam factor as well and can’t wait to see the new confessionals as the season plays out.

Teresa Giudice promotes Grande Cosmetics

When it comes to her onscreen looks, Teresa’s glam lashes aren’t just due to professional makeup, it’s also thanks in part to Grande Cosmetics. She started her lash journey with the company in 2022 by using their lash and brow serum.

The product is dubbed as the number one Lash & Brow Serum Brand in the U.S. with over 22,000 5-star reviews across the available platforms including Amazon, Macy’s, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora.

Teresa promoted the holiday set from the brand, writing, “I’m so excited to start my lash journey with @grandecosmetics and get naturally longer looking lashes.”

The lash-enhancing serum retails for $36 for the travel size, and the grande version costs $68. There’s also a leave-in lash conditioner that sells for $25 on the company website.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.