RHONJ: Teresa Giudice likes to keep her ‘body tight,’ says she gained weight after meeting Luis Ruelas

Teresa’s getting real about staying in sexy shape. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has opened up about working out and keeping her “body tight” after putting on some pounds.

It’s no secret that new relationships can cause people to gain weight, and that’s exactly what happened to Teresa after she met her now hubby Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

This week, the RHONJ OG got real about her relationship with Louie and being in the best shape of her life.

Teresa loves her pasta, so she puts in the work in the gym to make sure she doesn’t lose that sexy feeling, especially as a newlywed.

Speaking with Yahoo Life, Teresa admitted that she feels like she looks better than she did when The Real Housewives of New Jersey began.

In true Tre fashion, she also gushed over her love bubble with her man.

Teresa Giudice likes to keep her body tight

When talking to Yahoo Life for their Unapologetically segment, Teresa didn’t hide her love of pasta and carbs. She is Italian, after all.

However, she doesn’t deprive herself, but Tre watches what she does daily. Teresa admitted she gained weight when she and Louie first met because they were so in love, and all they did was eat and drink.

It didn’t last long, though, as both Tre and Louie are into working out. They both worked hard to get into that sexy, confident shape for their wedding.

Teresa also spilled that working out makes her feel her sexiest.

“Working out is a big one,” she expressed, also adding, “I like to keep my body nice and tight and in shape. I’m very conscious of my body.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice enjoys her new life

Anyone who watched RHONJ knows that Teresa’s all about protecting her love bubble with Louie. That’s just a small part of the drama that Teresa has brought to the hit show over the years.

Tre explained that she isn’t all about drama, though, and that her life’s very happy, especially now that she’s met her soulmate, Louie.

“I wake up happy. Really, in my real life, there’s no drama. I’m all about just enjoying life, living every day like it’s your last. And that’s what I’m unapologetic for,” Teresa shared.

She also gushed over her new husband, admitting that it’s not just his sexy look that she loves about him, but everything he does for her and her girls.

As for what the future holds for Teresa Giudice and her love bubble on The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains to be seen. What is known is that drama erupts between her and The Gorgas, causing a rift in the case.

For her part, though, Teresa has focused on enjoying her happily ever after with Louis and their kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are airing on Peacock.