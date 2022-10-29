RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is showing off her acting chops in Christmas movie

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice will be playing in a Christmas movie, her fans can’t wait to see it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CharlieSteffens/AdMedia

Fans got a nice surprise yesterday when Teresa Giudice announced some exciting news.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the news on her social media that would be starring in a movie titled, Fuhgeddabout Christmas.

Reality TV fans will see some familiar faces in the movie, such as gossip king Perez Hilton, Mob Wives star Renee Graziano and Wild N Out alum Justina Valentine.

Teresa said it was an amazing experience to work with these three stars. She added that they were really talented and that she had a good time on set.

From the movie’s description, it looks like art imitating life.

It’s about an Italian American Superstar who realizes that she works too much and that her family is unhappy with her. So, she enlists the help of other stars and Santa to have them experience a Christmas they won’t soon forget. The movie would premiere on December 21 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1

RHONJ fans applaud Teresa Giudice

Fans took to the comment section and said they too were excited to see the movie and congratulated Teresa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One viewer wrote, “You go Teresa!! I can’t wait to see it!! Love you and @reneegraziano.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Justina thanked Teresa for being part of their movie. She wrote, “Teresa thank you SO MUCH for being a part of our movie! You were AMAZING”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Another fan commented, “Booked and busy!!”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa had many new chapters opening recently.

Teresa Giudice’s business endeavors

Teresa has been very busy this year and seems to be getting a break after a few years of loss and hard times.

During the summer, Teresa got married to Luis Ruelas. Teresa has described Luis as the love of her life. She said she felt like her late parents sent him to her, as they knew what she needed.

She announced that her wedding will be part of a Bravo special that will likely premiere after the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG also started a podcast. She is co-hosting Namaste B$tches with Melissa Pfeister. They talk about pop culture, love, sex, relationships, motherhood, Housewives, and what it’s like to be on a reality show and in the public eye.

Teresa said she hopes fans will get to know the real her. That was also her wish when she joined Dancing with the Stars. She wanted to gain new fans and show RHONJ viewers another side of herself, away from people trying to get a reaction out of her or create drama.

The reality star got eliminated after only two weeks on the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.