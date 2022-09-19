RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is ready for the dance floor in high-slit red dress

Teresa stuns in her first DWTS outfit. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is ready for the dance floor in a high-slit red dress as the Dancing With the Stars premiere nears.

Tonight, Teresa and her partner Pasha Pashkov will join several other famous faces as the competition for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy begins.

Teresa is bringing her fashion A-game to the infamous ballroom for her first stint on the reality competition dance show.

After weeks of showing off her fashion style while on her honeymoon with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, it’s time for Teresa to take her signature fashion sense to DWTS.

Taking to Instagram as the weekend came to a close, Teresa revealed her Dancing With the Stars premiere night outfit.

The brunette beauty sizzled in red as her partner matched her in red and black attire.

Teresa Giudice is ready to hit the dance floor in high-slit red dress

The RHONJ star opted for a long red dress with a super high slit that showed off her tanned, toned thigh. A plunging side neckline revealed a bra-like top connected to long sleeves.

Teresa’s make-up was on point, with her bright red lipstick matching her attire, complete with silver/gray open-toed strappy heels.

By her side was Pasha, sporting black pants, a black shirt, and a black blazer with black dress shoes. They each looked fabulous in their coordinated outfits.

Along with showing off her first Dancing With the Stars look, Tre used the Instagram post to remind her fans to vote each week.

“ONLY 1 DAY till @dancingwiththestars Premiere 🪩 We’ve finally decided on our team name, thanks to one of the fans from our yesterday’s live 🙏 Please welcome #TeamPashibiliTRE ❤️ Love, love, love ❤️,” was the captioned on her post.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice gives behind the scenes glimpse at DWTS promo

From the moment it was revealed Tre was headed to DWTS, she has been giving her 2.3 million followers a look at her dancing journey.

Last week she revealed the ultimate The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Dancing With the Stars moment as Teresa posed with pro-dancer Cheryl Burke.

Teresa also used Instagram to feature a behind-the-scenes tease of her and Pasha filming a promotion for DWTS. She used the footage to promote the premiere, something Teresa has been doing for the past week.

The wait is almost over for RHONJ fans to see Teresa Giudice’s dancing skills. Season 31 of the hit dancing coemption show kicks off tonight.

How do you think Teresa will do on DWTS?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 19 on Disney+.