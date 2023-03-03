RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is part of an ‘iconic trio’ during her trip to Dubai

Teresa Giudice was part of an iconic trio when she joined The Real Housewives of Dubai stars Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan for dinner in Dubai.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG needed a break from all the drama in New Jersey, so she jetted off to the luxurious country for a quick trip.

Teresa shared photos from her fun night out with the two women and captioned the post, “Name a more iconic trio…I’ll wait 🤔❤️ #dubaixjersey.”

Maybe she shouldn’t have asked that question, though, because the critics seemed to have had a field day with that.

Meanwhile, the images posted on Teresa’s Instagram page showed her getting cozy with the Bravo newbies. The trio was dining at a chic Japanese restaurant, Zuma, and they snapped photos to mark the occasion.

All three women were stylish in their attire, with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wearing a silk kimono and a dramatic necklace.

Chanel wore a sequinned cutout dress, while Lesa wore white for the occasion.

Some people were in their feelings after Teresa called herself, Lesa, and Chanel “iconic,” and they took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Bravo viewers reasoned that since the Dubai Housewives only had one season, they couldn’t be considered “icons.”

Teresa is an OG and has been a Housewife for over a decade, yet some people felt she shouldn’t consider herself an icon either.

“No one even knows who they are. They’ve had 1 season on housewives,” said one critic. “Also, you must really love yourself if you think you’re an icon 🤣.”

“She obviously doesn’t know the meaning of iconic….. because it’s not this trio! But good try 👏🏻,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “You need to look up the definition of ‘Icon.’”

“Nobody knows the Dubai girls, so yes I can name a much better trio like 10 more,” added another commenter.

Teresa Giudice shared more photos from her trip to Dubai, including a few of her posing in front of the Burj Khalifa.

The iconic skyscraper is known for being the tallest building in the world, and the mom of four used it as the perfect backdrop for her stylish images.

Teresa Giudice has been busy promoting The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been busy making the media rounds to promote Season 13, so the trip to Dubai could be another promo stop.

A few days prior, Teresa had a chat on Housewives Nightcap, and she delved into the ongoing drama surrounding her family and the Gorgas.

The 50-year-old did not hold back during the interview as she responded to claims by Joe and Melissa.

The Gorgas said they were there for Teresa’s girls when she was in prison and helped to put food on their table by filming with her then-husband Joe Giudice and the kids.

Teresa clapped back and said if anything, she was the one who put food on the Gorga’s table since it was her show, Teresa Checks In, that the Gorgas were referring to.

Teresa’s two eldest girls Gia and Gabriella Giudice have also denied claims that their aunt and uncle were there for them. According to Gia, she only saw Joe and Melissa when the cameras were around.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.