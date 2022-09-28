RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is feeling L.A. vibes in plunging mini dress

Teresa was feeling L.A. while performing on DWTS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa felt that L.A. vibe in a plunging mini dress as she wrapped her time in La La Land.

Teresa has been splitting her time between New Jersey and Los Angeles to appear on Dancing With the Stars.

She opened up about her stint on the hit reality competition show in an Instagram Q&A session following the premiere episode.

Unfortunately for the RHONJ OG, Teresa’s time on the reality dancing competition show has ended.

Teresa and her partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated this week after their second time in the bottom two.

Although she didn’t win the Mirrorball Trophy, Tre does deserve points for bringing her fashion A-game with her on her recent journey.

Teresa Giudice is feeling the L.A. vibes in plunging mini dress

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Teresa gave her 2.3 million followers something else to talk about besides her DWTS elimination and her family drama.

Tre shared a post of her leaning against a wall while rocking a short blackish dress with a plunging neckline and capped sleeves. Her long brown locks were pulled back into a high ponytail, and black high pumps accented her lean, tanned legs.

“L.A. vibes 💕” was the caption on Teresa’s post as she smirked at the camera.

The comments section of Teresa’s post was flooded with several comments gushing over Tre’s latest fashion choice.

Some of those remarks were from familiar faces. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey left a fire emoji, while Teresa’s oldest daughter Gia Giudice left a heart emoji.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Teresa’s friend Dolores Catania wrote, “Oh my God the best you ever looked amazing beautiful.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice hangs with daughters in L.A.

Before her Dancing With the Stars stint ended, Teresa enjoyed some quality time in Los Angeles with two of her daughters.

Teresa posed with her oldest daughter Gia Giudice for a National Daughters Day shout-out in her DWTS premiere costume.

Later that day, Teresa once again acknowledged national daughters day. This time posing with Gia and Milania Giudice at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills.

“Love my daughters #nationaldauggtersday🎀 #california #daughters #loveyou,” captioned the post.

Teresa Giudice’s fashion style is always on point. The RHONJ star proved that again by rocking stunning costumes on DWTS and ending her time in Los Angeles in a black short mini dress.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.