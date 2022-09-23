RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is busty in a blazer ahead of ‘showtime’

Teresa Giudice is busty in a black outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teresa Giudice was eagerly gearing up for her Dancing with the Stars debut, and she posted a busty photo days before the event.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a glamorous image clad in a plunging outfit as she teased her appearance on Season 31 of the popular dancing show.

The anticipation is now over as the season premiere kicked off a few days ago. Teresa and her partner Pasha Pashkov finally showed the world what they’ve been working on for the past few weeks.

Before the premiere, the duo shared several videos from their practice sessions, which all came together on Monday Night.

Teresa’s friends and family have been going hard for her on social media, urging people to vote for the Bravo personality.

Her daughter Gia Giudice and her castmate Jennifer Aydin have both been sharing the promos with the numbers to vote. Now we’ll have to wait and see if the OG can take the prize home.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice busty in a plunging outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her best dance moves on Monday night, but before that, she was busy promoting the big event and looking good doing it.

Teresa posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend looking gorgeous in all black. She wore a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a black blazer with gold buttons.

The mom-of-four was all glammed up with long thick lashes, nude lips, and a bronzed glow thanks to her long-time makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio, who she tagged in the photo. Teresa had her long brown tresses parted down the middle with loose curls, and she added large gold hoops to her ensemble.

Teresa Giudice had a surprise for her RHONJ fans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teased a surprise for her fans before her first dance on DWTS.

“TONIGHT’s THE NIGHT 🪩 DWTS Premieres at 5PST/8EST and we get to dance for the first time in this epic ballroom 🪩 We hope all our fans will tune in to watch and support ☺️” Teresa captioned the post.

“We’ve prepped a little surprise for you and cannot wait for you to see it 😁 Can you guess what it is? Comment below ⬇️ Love love love 😘” she added.

That surprise was a homage to her now infamous table flip from Season 1. While dancing the tango to Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s hit song, We Found Love, Teresa had a large silver table on the dance floor which she used to reenact the iconic moment.

Teresa ended up in the bottom two of the competition, but she was saved from elimination and is still in the running for the mirror ball trophy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.