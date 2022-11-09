RHONJ: Teresa Giudice in plunging top and skinny jeans enjoys night out with castmates

Teresa Giudice wears all-black for a night out with her RHONJ castmates. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks, but most recently, Dolores Catania joined in on the fun.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars enjoyed a night out in their fashionable outfits, and it seems everyone got the memo to wear black.

Teresa wore a semi-casual outfit in skinny black jeans and a pair of black patent pumps. She wore a loosely fitted black top with a small silver sequin along the deep-cut neckline.

The OG accessorized the outfit with a silver watch, and she wore her extra-long hair extensions parted in the middle and hanging below her waist.

Teresa gave a shy smile to the camera as she struck a pose between Dolores and Jennifer.

From the little we could make out in the background of the photo, the trio appeared to be a restaurant, but their location was not tagged in the post.

Teresa Giudice enjoys a night out with her RHONJ castmates

Dolores Catania was also quite fashionable in her white fuzzy crop top that featured a gold detail and a large cutout feature at the top.

She paired it with skintight leather pants and black boots and wore her hair in a straight style down her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Jennifer, we rarely ever see her dressed up without adding some sort of designer item to the mix, and this time was no different.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a black high-neck top with long sleeves and a black and white plaid skirt with a belted waist.

The mom-of-five added knee-high boots to her ensemble, and she accessorized with a silver watch, large silver hoops, and a silver Chanel necklace.

Jennifer posted the group photo from their fun night out on her Instagram Story and tagged her castmates.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Teresa Giudice celebrates her stepson’s birthday

Teresa has had a busy few days and she was recently on a getaway with her husband Luis Ruelas to celebrate his eldest son’s birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a strappy crop top and a body-hugging skirt during the weekend away with her blended family.

Teresa posted photos from the birthday weekend for her stepson who she called “little Louie” in the post and she raved about the great time they had.

“@louiearuelas and I had the absolute best time celebrating @louie.ruelas birthday we love you ❤️ @theoceanac Resort in AC this weekend!” she wrote.

She continued, “We had an amazing dinner at the steakhouse he loved his cake and Top Golf was so fun!…#happybirthday #littlelouie #blendedfamily #oceancasinoac #birthdays.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.