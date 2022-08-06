RHONJ: Teresa Giudice in plunging midi dress as wedding day draws near 

Teresa Giudice is all smiles as she wishes her friend a “Happy Birthday” ahead of her wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was all smiles with a girlfriend in a red dress ahead of her big wedding ceremony planned for this weekend.

Teresa blessed her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a friendly photo as fans awaited her big day.

She extended a birthday wish to her close friend, who appeared with her in the photo.

Teresa rocked a red and black strapless dress with floral patterns.

She sported a light pink manicure and a white pedicure and wore a wristwatch. Teresa completed the look with black strappy high heels.

Teresa’s friend wore a form-fitting green dress with a cut-out underneath the bodice.

Teresa Giudice poses with friend amid wedding drama

Tre placed one hand on her hip and the other around her friend. The two posed in front of a display containing fresh tomatoes, cloves of garlic, and oysters on ice.

Teresa’s long brown hair was voluminous in a center part falling to her waist.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Beautiful enjoy your birthday hope all your birthday wishes come true. Thank you for being an amazing friend and always being there for me love love love you ❤️🎂🎁🎉🎊🥰🍾😘.”

The future Mrs. Ruelas geotagged Lefkes in the photo.

Teresa Giudice’s pre-wedding has been full of drama

With an upcoming wedding to the love of her life, Teresa should be smooth sailing. But in typical Bravolebrity style, the reality star has her plate full of drama.

Teresa’s best friend and bridesmaid, Dina Manzo, pulled out of the wedding at the last minute. Although reports initially said Dina’s husband got into a fight with Teresa’s fiance, other sources said something different.

The sources revealed that Dina did not want to be on camera. This week, Monsters and Critics confirmed that Teresa would have a wedding special on Bravo. A source told revealed that Teresa was “OK with it” and added, “Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future. They remain as close as ever.”

Page Six also revealed that Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, would not be in attendance for the nuptials. A source explained, “There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week.”

Melissa was previously snubbed from the wedding party, but until today, she was expected to attend the big day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.