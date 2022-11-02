RHONJ: Teresa Giudice in plunging cutout dress strikes a pose with Jennifer Aydin

Teresa Giudice stuns in a blue midi dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Adam Nemser

Teresa Giudice and castmate Jennifer Aydin are still as close as the last time we saw them on TV as the besties recently enjoyed a night out.

Both women looked glam in the photo shared online as Teresa opted for a midi-length dress while Jennifer was covered up in pants and a long-sleeved top.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG stunned in a blue outfit with deep side cutouts and a plunging neckline and wore her long hair in soft curls.

The dress also featured crystal details at the neck and at the waist, which Teresa matched with a pair of glittery silver heels. She had one hand on her hips as she posed inside a restaurant clad in the blue outfit courtesy of the brand By Raya.

The company shared a photo on Instagram of Teresa in their dress which is still available on the website for $178.

“@teresagiudice out with her girl @jenniferaydin looking fabulous in our “Eyez” Bandage Dress🧿💙👯‍♀️,” they captioned the post.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice strikes a pose with Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was tagged on the company page while donning the Eyez Blue Crystal Detailed Mesh Bandage Dress.

However, Teresa isn’t the only Bravo Housewife who’s a fan of the brand, as they’ve also posted photos of Dolores Catania along with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvlason wearing their dresses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aydin was also tagged in the Instagram post as she held her arm around Teresa for the photo.

Jennifer, who is unapologetic about her love of designer things, was clad in a Chanel belt with black silk pants paired with a pink long-sleeved top.

The mom-of-five added pink boots and a black handbag to complete the ensemble and had a sly smile on her face as she posed for the picture.

It won’t be long before Teresa and Jennifer are reunited onscreen once again, and from what we’ve heard so far, Season 12 is going to be one for the books.

In the meantime, the women are having fun celebrating Halloween.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding dress is a Halloween costume

We haven’t seen any Halloween photos from Teresa Giudice this year, so it seems she may not have celebrated the event.

However, she got the ultimate compliment since her wedding outfit has now become a Halloween costume — which is the biggest honor.

Kelly Ripa, for example, dressed as The Real Housewives of New Jersey star complete with the dramatic 10K hairstyle during the Halloween episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Teresa posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, “I’m so honored that @livekellyandryan would pick me as one of the looks for Halloween! I love it @kellyripa @randyfenoli! I do to the ‘do!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.