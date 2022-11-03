RHONJ: Teresa Giudice in mini skirt and plunging top strikes a pose with Bravo Housewives 

Teresa Giudice wears thigh-high boots and a mini skirt to an event in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Teresa Giudice had a stylish night out at an event for Rose Box– the company that created the second set of invitations for her wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed up to support the company, and she was stylishly dressed for the occasion.

In a photo posted on social media, Teresa was clad in a bedazzled tweed outfit to include a black mini skirt with a slanted slit and a matching jacket worn open.

She wore a plunging black bodysuit underneath and added a pair of thigh-high suede boots in dark blue.

She went with extra long hair extensions–28 inches long to be exact– worn in a sleek straight style as she posed for a group picture with some familiar faces.

Teresa’s castmates Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania also attended the event, and so did former The Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.

Teresa Giudice snaps a photo with Bravo Housewives

Teresa Giudice struck a pose on the carpet with her fellow Bravo Housewives, who were all fashionably dressed for the event in New York.

Jennifer Aydin was clad in skintight blue leggings in a similar color as Teresa’s suede boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added black knee-high boots and a black blazer with a matching black handbag.

As for Dolores, she stood out in the photo as she was the only person in white. The mom-of-two opted for a white leather jacket, white booties, and a white bag worn with a black dress.

Meanwhile, RHONY alum Dorinda Medley opted for a chic buttoned-up blazer in black with patent leather leggings and a black clutch with her short blonde hair styled neatly for the occasion.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wears 28-inch hair extensions

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave us a better look at the new hair extensions she wore to the Rose Box event and she expressed happiness with the new do.

Teresa posted a photo on Instagram in an oversized jeans jacket, black leggings, and a silver fanny pack worn across her chest as she posed for the picture.

Her newly colored hair was styled in a sleek middle part and the extra-long extensions hung down to her waist.

“They say your mood depends on how good your hair looks; if that’s the case, I’m in a great mood!” said Teresa in her caption. “I am in love with my 28” hair by @covetandmane in color Milan & Dubai installed by @lina_kidis!”

“How do you guys like my new look?!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.