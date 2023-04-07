RHONJ: Teresa Giudice heats up St. Barts on romantic getaway with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas are living their best lives on a romantic getaway at the luxury resort, Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts.

The couple is having a grand time at the beachside property, and Luis shared a video on Instagram showing their latest adventures.

“St Barts ❤️❤️,” he captioned the post.

After they arrived in St. Barts, Luis and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star quickly changed into their swimsuits and got ready to enjoy the sand and sea. One snap showed Teresa in a colorful coverup while Luis was shirtless.

The newlyweds snapped a photo while both clad in their sunglasses with the stunning beach behind them.

Later in the night, the Bravo Housewife and her beau got chic for dinner, with Teresa in a flowy dress and pink heels while Luis opted for a black button-down shirt and shorts.

The New Jersey businessman posted another stunning photo with his wife, who was a vision in a sheer floral coverup worn with a pink bikini. The photo showed the duo on a swing, surrounded by tropical flowers as they cuddled up and shared a kiss.

“Life is so short … babe how do we make our days last longer!! Love you forever ❤️,” wrote Luis.

Teresa Giudice’s kids are in the Caribbean with their dad Joe Giudice

Meanwhile, Teresa’s four girls — Milania, Gabriella, Audriana, and Gia — are thousands of miles away having some fun of their own.

The Guidice girls jetted off to the Bahamas to spend Easter with their dad, Joe Giudice, and they even met up with another Jersey Housewife while there.

Teresa’s BFF and castmate Jennifer Aydin is also in the Caribbean with her family to celebrate her birthday month and she joined Joe and the girls for a fun day out.

They also had a sweet birthday dinner for Jennifer, complete with candles and a cake.

Teresa’s girls have been posting snaps from their getaway, and her eldest daughter Gia even recorded a travel blog for her TikTok followers.

The video showed Gia’s trip starting at the airport until she finally landed in the Bahamas and met up with her dad and her nonna, who was waiting at home with a yummy meal for the 22-year-old.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice snags her designer bags with Order Luxe

When it comes to looking her best, especially while on a trip, Teresa surely knows how to rock a designer accessory.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star uses a personal shopper to cop the latest designer bags, and she showed off one of her purchases on Instagram.

Teresa showed her followers a white Prada bag that she got from the woman behind the brand, Tania, and urged others to check out her page.

“I Love having a personal shopper for all my luxury needs! If you don’t know my friend Tania, you’re missing out!” wrote the OG in her post. “Check out her page @orderluxe for the most amazing deals on all brand NEW and AUTHENTIC luxury deals.”

Order Luxe has become a favorite for reality TV stars to snag designer bags at great deals. Tania constantly updates her page with luxury items, and she posts their original prices plus her special discount price.

She offers deals on brands such as Valentino, YSL, Gucci, Prada, Balmain, Chanel, and Fendi, to name a few. The female-owned brand sells new and authentic bags and accessories, and Tania knows how to source items that are hard to find.

Some of her clients include Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young from Selling Sunset, Taysia Adams from The Bachelor, and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.