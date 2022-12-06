RHONJ: Teresa Giudice goes glam in fuzzy crop top and skintight leather pants

Teresa Giudice strikes a pose in leather. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Mcgee/Globe Photos

Teresa Giudice’s recent outfit caught our attention.

The mom-of-four looked glam and gorgeous in the photos posted on social media, clad in a crop top and leather pants.

It also reminded us of another outfit — one worn by her daughter Gia Giudice only days ago, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

First, let’s focus on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s ensemble, worn to an event in Boston. She opted for a fuzzy crop top in a deep shade of red — perfect for the holiday season.

Teresa paired the strapless top with skintight black leather pants and patent pumps. She wore her long brown hair parted in the middle with lots of curls flowing down her shoulders.

The OG added dark red lipstick to match her top, sported black eyeliner, and bold brows.

She glammed up the outfit with long sparkly earrings, black nails, and her large wedding ring as she posed for the snapshot.

Teresa Giudice snaps a photo with Bravo Housewives

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted the photos on Instagram and wrote, “We had a great time with you, Boston! See you again soon ❤️❤️❤️ Had a wonderful stay @mo_boston!”

The “we” mentioned in Teresa’s post included her husband, Luis Ruelas, and her castmate Dolores Catania — who sparkled in white sequined pants, a white silk blouse, and a Chanel necklace.

RHONY alum Dorinda Medley also joined the Jersey girls at the event in Boston.

Meanwhile, if Teresa’s outfit had you doing a double-take, that’s because her eldest daughter Gia wore a replica only days ago.

However, Gia rocked the green version of Teresa’s fuzzy top instead of red. Monsters and Critics posted the photo of the 21-year-old who sizzled in the leather and feather outfit shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice excited about her lash journey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently partnered with Grande Cosmetics and kicked off her lash journey.

She promoted the lash kit on Instagram several days ago and told her followers that she was excited to see how much it would enhance her lashes.

“I would love for you guys to come on this journey with me,” said Teresa in the video as she promoted the company’s Black Friday to Cyber Monday sale.

“So excited to start my lash journey with @grandecosmetics and get naturally longer looking lashes,” she captioned the post. “@aliciagrande17 created the perfect holiday set – their First Class Beauty set exclusively @sephora is less than $50 Black Friday – Cyber Monday! #GrandePartner.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.