RHONJ: Teresa Giudice gives top parenting advice to Rihanna

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shared her best parenting advice for new mom Rihanna after the singer complimented Teresa’s parenting style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice is no newbie when it comes to being a mom, and it seems she’s more than happy to share her best tips for new parents — including pop icon Rihanna.

As longtime RHONJ followers and fans of the popular Bravolebrity know, Teresa is mom to four girls, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.

She shares all four of her girls with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

With so much experience under her belt, Teresa has no doubt picked up on plenty of parenting tips and tricks over the years, and thankfully, she’s willing to share that wisdom with others so they can hopefully make the most of their parenting journey as well.

As it goes, Teresa had some nuggets of information to share with Riri, who welcomed her first child, a son, with A$AP Rocky back in May.

According to Teresa, Rihanna would do well to slow down and soak up all that being a new parent has to offer before her little one grows up (which can happen in the blink of an eye.)

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shares parenting tips for new mom Rihanna

While speaking to E! News, Teresa opened up and sent some encouragement in Rihanna’s direction.

The Namaste B$tches podcast host gushed, “You are an amazing mom already.”

“It just comes so natural and easy. Just keep doing, you know, what you’re doing and just adore your baby every day and take lots of pictures.”

Teresa’s sage advice comes after Rihanna shared compliments with the RHONJ alum and admitted she admired Teresa’s protective nature when it comes to her kids.

Speaking to Elle prior to her baby boy’s arrival, Rihanna shared, “Teresa [Giudice] from [Real Housewives of New] Jersey does not play about her kids.”

The Umbrella hitmaker added, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Teresa talks loyalty amid ongoing drama with brother Joe Gorga

Although Teresa was happy to gush about her girls and share her parenting wisdom, there is still plenty of family drama brewing between her and her brother Joe Gorga.

According to Teresa, she’s still incredibly hurt by the conflict that unfolded prior to her August wedding to Luis Ruelas.

While a fight occurred between Teresa and Joe during filming, the conflict was taken to the next level and resulted in Joe and Melissa skipping the wedding altogether.

“I’m really big on loyalty and respect, and I feel like when you cross that line, it’s hard to come back from that, especially when it’s done on national TV,” she told the outlet before concluding, “it just hurts deeper” when pain is caused by family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.