RHONJ: Teresa Giudice gets cozy with Luis Ruelas in a colourful mini dress and pink heels

Teresa Giudice is enjoying Capri with her new husband Luis Ruelas while sharing lots of new photos from their travels.

The couple appears to be on the second leg of their honeymoon, having recently spent a few weeks in Mykonos, Greece.

Teresa and Luis spent their days on the beach as we saw images of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star clad in a slew of stylish bikinis. We also saw the couple making out several times as they toured Greece — but the lovebirds did, in fact, do more than make out on their romantic getaway.

After a brief return home a few days ago, Teresa also opened up about her sex life with Luis and noted that they have a very healthy one.

She mentioned during a Q & A discussion that she and Luis had sex five times per day on their honeymoon, a slight jump from their usual two times per day as noted by the 50-year-old.

While we assumed Teresa’s return to Jersey meant the end of her honeymoon, we were wrong. Now the newly married duo have made their way over to Italy.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wears a colorful mini dress in Italy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband stopped to snap a photo during a day out in Italy.

In an Instagram post, Luis stood behind his wife and leaned in close as they smiled for the snapshot with both stylishly dressed for the occasion.

Teresa opted for a colorful mini dress with lots of yellow and pink woven into the design. The bandeau-styled dress featured a shirred waist and the RHONJ star paired the outfit with pink mules.

Teresa had her long hair parted in the middle with loose curls, adding in pink sunglasses and hoop earrings to complete the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Luis wore white shorts, a black button-down shirt, and black loafers.

Teresa captioned the post, “Capri ❤️🤍💚 #myhusband #myking #mylover.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is now Mrs. Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared a photo from her hotel balcony in Positano.

Teresa wore a short white robe with fur around the hemline with the words “Mrs. Ruelas” embroidered on the front.

The mom had her hair wrapped in a white towel as she struck a pose on the balcony with her legs crossed and the stunning Amalfi Coast serving as the perfect backdrop.

In case you needed a reminder about her new last name after tying the knot with Luis Ruelas back in August, Teresa shared a reminder in her post.

“Mrs. Ruelas 🤍” she captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.