RHONJ: Teresa Giudice gets backlash over tribute to actress Raquel Welch

Teresa Giudice wrote a sweet tribute to iconic actress Raquel Welch after her passing that has been met with some backlash.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo of Raquel from the 1966 movie, One Million Years BC, where she was clad in a fur bikini.

Teresa also posted a bikini photo from a magazine shoot where she reenacted Raquel’s pose and shared the side-by-side along with a heartfelt message.

The OG noted that while she was growing up, Raquel was beautiful and iconic to her as she expressed her excitement at being able to honor her in the photoshoot.

“Coming from humble beginnings, I never dreamed as a little girl that I would have the privilege & honor to re-create that amazing image from ‘One Million Years B.C.’ and be featured in a magazine doing it,” wrote Teresa in her post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Rest in Peace to a true icon, Ms. Raquel Welch❤️❤️❤️,” she added.

The post quickly racked up a slew of feedback garnering over 830 comments and counting. While many people aired their anger at the mom of four for seemingly comparing herself to the iconic Hollywood star, that was not the only reason.

Critics bash Teresa Giudice for the timing of her Raquel Welch tribute

Teresa has gotten heat in the comments section of her post as people have aired their outrage at her Raquel Welch tribute. They were angry at the timing of her post and felt that she shared the image to get attention.

For reference, the actress passed away on February 15 after battling a brief illness, and Teresa posted her Instagram tribute one day later.

“What a horrible post, she just passed and you post that. Wow, you are hungry for attention. Completely classless.😮,” said one outraged commenter.

Someone else reiterated the sentiment and added, “Maybe post it in a few weeks, but not the day after her passing. You should be embarrassed.”

“This is in such poor taste. 100% opportunistic and disrespectful,” expressed another critic.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is called ‘desperate for attention’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is feeling the heat for another reason as well, as many people found the Raquel Welch comparison photo disrespectful as a whole.

“Why post a picture of you?” questioned one Instagram user, continuing, “… no comparison… why can’t you just say something about her! 🤦🏻‍♀️. You’re a real piece of work!”

“You, Teresa, are no Raquel Welch…she was poised and had class. Something you seriously lack,” added someone else.

Another commenter stated that Teresa was “desperate for attention,” and bluntly stated, “You don’t even compare to the dirt she walked on.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

So far, the 50-year-old has not responded to the backlash surrounding her post, and she likely never will. While the long-running Bravo personality has countless supporters, she has a ton of haters as well, and she knows by now that it’s to be expected.

It’s not unusual for her to get trolled by angry commenters, but she’s not one for social media clap backs, so don’t hold your breath for a response.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.