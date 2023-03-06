Teresa Giudice jetted off to Bali, Indonesia, for a relaxing vacation, and right now, she’s finding her zen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos from the tropical location while posing poolside. She was dressed in a lacy black bikini top with black shorts. She added a sheer black coverup with long sleeves and a tie waist.

Teresa wore a silk head tie and sandals to complete the outfit as she stood beside the large pool, looking off into the distance.

She tagged the location as Canggu, Bali, and the stunning resort where the OG was staying featured lush greenery.

However, there was also a statue on the resort grounds that was sure to keep the Namaste B$tches host calm and centered during the getaway.

A quick swipe of the Instagram post showed a large Buddha statue seated in a meditation position, and Teresa made sure to snap two photos of the monument.

“Island of Gods Bali 🙏” she captioned the Instagram post.

Teresa has been doing a lot of traveling as she was in Dubai only days ago, posing in front of the Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old might need to spend some time doing some yoga to center herself before reading the comments on her post.

Not surprisingly, many people gave their feedback on the photos, but it wasn’t the stunning location that they were focused on. Instead, it was Teresa’s lips.

Critics have a lot to say about Teresa Giudice’s lips

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got a lot of criticism about her lips as people noticed that they appeared bigger than normal.

“What happened to you lips?!?!? 😱” questioned one critic.

“stop with the lip injections, yours are turning into balloons,” said someone else.

One social media user reminded Teresa that a little goes a long way and added: “The lips are way way to big tone it down please T!”

There were several other messages along those lines, with one person noting, “Your lips cover 95% of your face.”

Meanwhile, one commenter asked, “Are your lips permanently damaged or will they go back to original size if you stop treatments. They look like it could hurt.🤦🏼‍♀️.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Namaste B$tches

Teresa is celebrating another milestone for her podcast Namaste B$tches as they finally received their new merch.

A few days ago, the Bravo personality and her co-host Melissa Pfeister excitedly posted about the branded t-shirts and hoodies as they urged their fans to purchase them.

Teresa modeled a white t-shirt with the logo emblazoned on the front in gold and black letters while all glammed up in hair and makeup. In another photo, she wore a black hoodie with the words written in gold and white.

“SO EXCITED OUR NEW @namastebitchespod MERCH IS DROPPING TODAY!!!! 2pm PST / 5pm EST,” announced Teresa in her Instagram post.

“Limited edition!” she told fans, directing them to their store website and adding, “Get it while it’s hot” with flame emojis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.