RHONJ: Teresa Giudice calls Teddi Mellencamp fake

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wishes Teddi Mellencamp would have been honest with her. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice just got back from her trip to Paris and her co-host Melissa Pfeister filled her in on everything that happened in her absence.

On the recent episode of Namaste B$tches, Teresa was made aware that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp had a bizarre reaction when it came to The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG.

Melissa explained to Teresa that RHONY alum Leah McSweeney went on Teddi and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod.

Teddi asked her who the best Housewife was. She waved about Teresa and said that the reality star, was in her opinion, the number one housewife.

Teresa was happy to learn this and was flattered. She revealed that she thought Leah didn’t like her. She explained that she saw an episode of Watch What Happens Live where Leah had chosen Margaret Josephs over her in their feud.

Teresa revealed that she liked Leah. She said, “Thank you, Leah.”

But the surprise came from Teddi, who Teresa thought would have her back.

Teddi Mellencamp dissed RHONJ star Teresa Giudice

Melissa then revealed that she was taken aback by Teddi’s reaction when Leah said that Teresa was the top Housewife.

She explained, “Teddi’s gut reaction was ‘What?!’” Melissa added, “Almost like grossed out or surprised but not in a pleasant way.”

Melissa continued saying that she didn’t understand Teddi’s reaction because both Teresa and she were just on her podcast, and they had a great time.

Teresa revealed that she saw the clip. Melissa said she was sent the clip by fans who were wondering why Teddi was going after Teresa.

Teresa Giudice says Teddi Mellencamp is fake

Teresa spoke directly to Teddi at one point and said, “Teddi why would you be like that?”

She said she was sure that The RHOBH alum would listen to the podcast or that her message would get back to her.

Teresa started getting annoyed after she realized that Teddi had just acted pleasantly when she was on her podcast, but then acted differently behind her back.

The Turning Tables author told Melissa, “I hate shady b***hes. Like, I really do.” She added, “If you’re gonna be nice, be nice all the time, but be nice to my face and then behind our backs talk s**t.”

Melissa agreed with the reality star and reiterated that she was taken aback. She also clarified that Tamra was backing up Teresa and said that she had grown after all she went through.

The co-hosts said that because they were both on Two T’s in a Pod, they thought Teddi would have been nicer. But Teresa said that maybe Teddi thinks that by being mean she’ll get more clicks or downloads.

She concluded this segment by saying to their listeners, “It’s good to put good out there.” She said that when you put good out you get it right back and your life is transformed for the better.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.