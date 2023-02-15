RHONJ: Teresa Giudice brings the heat in flattering bodysuit for WWHL appearance

Teresa Giudice appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night after the second episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The OG brought the heat in a figure-flattering bodysuit, and her husband, Luis Ruelas, was by her side.

She had some fun behind the scenes as she snapped photos with Luis on the blue carpet in a trippy catsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The colorful spandex jumpsuit featured a front zipper closure and a busy design with a bikini outline on the front and had long sleeves and a high neckline with orange, green, and blue dots from top to bottom.

The Namaste B$tches podcast host paired the outfit with nude mules and styled her brown hair in large curls flowing down her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one snap, Teresa struck a stylish pose with a hand on her hip as she stood in front of the WWHL backdrop.

Another photo showed her hugged up with Luis, casually dressed in an olive-colored t-shirt and black jeans.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas on WWHL. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Teresa Giudice talks about reuniting with Jacqueline Laurita

Teresa’s outfit wasn’t the only thing that caught our attention during her WWHL appearance last night, she dished on her recent reconciliation with ex-friend Jacqueline Laurita, and not surprisingly, Melissa Gorga’s name was brought up.

The timing of Teresa and Jacqueline’s meet-up seemed odd since the former friends did not speak for years after their fallout. However, it seems their rekindled friendship is due to their shared dislike for Melissa.

Last month Jacqueline told AllAboutTRH in an exclusive interview that “Melissa spoke poorly of Teresa when they appeared to be good… I don’t believe she ever liked Teresa.”

During WWHL, Teresa admitted that the “anti-Melissa” interview played a role in her reaching out to her former friend after Andy Cohen questioned her about that.

“Did that have to do with it?” asked Andy.

At first, Teresa denied it, then she laughingly admitted, “also that,” while adding that Jacqueline had been on her mind for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Teresa and Jacqueline’s friendship seems to be back on track, or at least heading in that direction, as the OGs met up in Las Vegas for a five-hour lunch. The duo brought their husbands along, and they got along quite well, too, so we’ll likely see more double dates in the future.

The mom-of-four also addressed the rumors that she and BFF Dina Manzo are no longer friends after Dina skipped Teresa and Luis’s August 2022 nuptials. However, Teresa denied that on WWHL and noted, “No, that’s not true. I spoke- I texted her today.”

Check out Teresa Giudice’s WWHL appearance below.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is making strides with Namaste B$tches

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is making major strides with her new podcast Namaste B$tches, hosted alongside her friend Melissa Pfeister.

The women have a lot to celebrate as their podcast, which aired its first episode in August of 2022, is climbing its way up the charts.

Teresa shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “SO EXCITED @melissapfeister and I got @namastebitchespod to number 5 in ALL Apple Podcast in the US🔥🎉🔥.”

The Bravo personality and the certified nutritionist tackle a range of topics each Wednesday, ranging from motherhood and family to food, fashion, and celebrities.

They also discuss reality TV; from time to time, they also have guests on the podcast to join in on the conversation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.