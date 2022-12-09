RHONJ: Teresa Giudice apologizes for wearing Balenciaga while in Paris

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice explained how she came to wear the Balenciaga sweater in Paris. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice owned up to her mistake.

At the beginning of the latest episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches, she dove right into her Balenciaga faux pas.

The reality star explained to her co-host, Melissa Pfeister that while she was on vacation in Paris, she wore a Balenciaga sweater.

She revealed that she had purchased it a year ago and hadn’t had the occasion to wear it yet. She thought that since it would be chilly in Paris this time of year, that it would make for a great and cozy outfit.

Teresa explained that her husband, Luis Ruelas, took her picture wearing the now-infamous sweater and posted it on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He realized that something was wrong when he started reading the comments under the post. He brought it to Teresa’s attention saying, “Babe, something happened with Balenciaga.”

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says she felt embarrassed

Teresa explained that Luis was proactive and investigated the issue right away. In the meantime, Teresa called her co-host, Melissa.

The latter joked on the podcast that she didn’t have any idea what was going on with Balenciaga and that she would have known for sure if it were something happening with Forever 21.

Teresa and Luis soon found out about Balenciaga’s latest campaign where they showed two young girls holding teddy bears and wearing bondage gear.

Even the way the kids posed was problematic. Melissa said that the whole thing was disturbing.

Teresa agreed with her. She said, “I was embarrassed. I did not know.” She added, “Usually when I go on vacation, I check out completely.”

As a mother of four daughters, Teresa said she felt very bad. She explained that she had no idea about the Balenciaga campaign. She reiterated, “I apologize.”

Many other reality stars have spoken out against the brand or removed their social media posts featuring the brand such as RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, and Kim Kardashian.

Teresa Giudice said Luis Ruelas helps her grow

Melissa joked that Teresa didn’t know because she stayed in her hotel room with Luis.

Teresa laughed and revealed that she hadn’t been to Paris in over two decades and that she was happy she went with the love of her life. She said, “We are really into each other.” She added that they still managed to do some great sightseeing.

She also revealed that her friend Dolores Catania was going to Paris with her boyfriend Paul Connell, and Luis was able to set it up for the two couples to be there at the same time.

Teresa said on the previous episode of her podcast that Luis has helped her grow tremendously. They even spoke about an incident that happened in Nashville with Margaret Josephs during filming.

Teresa admitted that she should have kept her cool instead of going after Margaret, even though Margaret was wrong. Her husband said that Margaret was doing her job at their expense but that they won’t let it get to them. He said, “Their job is to entertain people on TV.”

However, he said he didn’t appreciate being a victim of Margaret’s antics and hopes she stops.

Teresa gushed over her new husband, saying that he has added to her emotional growth and keeps her Zen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.