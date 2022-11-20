RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas go casual for shopping

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice stepped out for a day of shopping with new husband, Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is seemingly still lapping up the newlywed bliss as she recently stepped out with new hubby, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in a lavish August wedding, has been basking in the post-wedding glow in the weeks following the event, and their happiness hasn’t seemed to wane.

With the new season of RHONJ in the process of being edited, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the cast will have in store.

Given the intense drama that unfolds each season, it’s likely fans will see more of the explosive confrontations they’ve grown to love.

Of course, family drama is going to be just as prevalent, with Teresa still finding herself at odds with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa.

Their rift may be nothing new, but it’s bound to rear its ugly head once again.

Until then, Teresa is spending her time with the man who has managed to completely steal her heart, and the couple looked as in sync as could be during their recent outing.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice steps out for shopping trip with husband Luis Ruelas

Captured while walking about in Beverly Hills, Teresa and Luis walked arm-in-arm as they exited the Dior store.

The good-looking couple went for a more casual look, though clearly, the definition of casual is subjective as the pair was still very put together.

Teresa rocked some signature knee-high black leather heeled boots with form-fitting black pants tucked into them.

She then upped her fashion game by pairing a simple, light gray zip-up hoodie with a fitted black blazer.

Completing her look, Teresa’s gorgeous brunette hair was styled in lavish waves that fell down around her chest.

Pic credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

For his part, Luis went for an all-black look. He wore a black graphic T-shirt underneath a stylish black jacket.

He paired the T-shirt and jacket combo with fitted black bottoms and a classic pair of black and white Vans.

Teresa recalls her favorite wedding moments

Teresa and Luis are settling into their newlywed lives, and Teresa happily took the opportunity to share her favorite memories from their special day.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Teresa opened up about her experience marrying the love of her life.

“My favorite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to ‘Ava Maria,'” she shared. “It was so magical and surreal.”

Of course, Teresa has also gushed about blending their families. Teresa has four daughters, while Luis has two sons, and she’s indicated they’ve all done their part to make the transition as smooth as possible for the kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.