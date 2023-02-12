RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin stun in designer for date night with their husbands

Teresa Giudice enjoyed a fun date night with her castmate Jennifer Aydin and their husbands, and the two couples snapped a photo to remember the moment.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were dressed in designer outfits as they posed inside Blue Eyes — a fancy Italian restaurant in Hoboken, NJ.

Teresa was stylish in a brown, two-piece set that included leggings and a crop top with a gray fur coat.

She paired the outfit with gold and black boots and a Valentino handbag and had her hair in a half-up-half-down style.

It’s no surprise that Jennifer Aydin was also decked out in designer. She opted for a Chanel necklace and a black quilted bag, seemingly from the same designer, paired with black jeans, ankle booties, and a black jacket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer added a pop of color with a green blouse and had her brown hair in soft curls flowing down her shoulders. Teresa and Jennifer smized for the camera while flanked by their husbands on both sides.

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice share a common enemy

Jennifer shared the group picture on Instagram and threw a bit of shade at castmate Melissa Gorga in her caption.

“#datenight #powercouples #realhousewives And most importantly #realfriends @teresagiudice @louiearuelas @aydinplasticsurgery,” she captioned the post.

The emphasis on “real friends” was a throwback from the Season 12 reunion, where Jennifer was called out for always defending Teresa. The mom-of-five made it clear that she and the OG are friends in real life, and they’ve proven that with their many outings outside of filming.

As for her and Melissa, they’ve had a long-standing feud, and they had a heated face-off at the reunion after Jennifer called her husband, Joe Gorga, a “bi**h girl.” Melissa and Joe were even more upset that Teresa didn’t defend her brother when she uttered those words.

Teresa even reiterated Jennifer’s sentiment, which caused Joe to storm off the reunion stage. Although that was bad, things have gotten worse since then as the Gorgas have wiped their hands clean of Teresa, and we’ll see why as Season 13 continues to play out.

However, now that the sisters-in-law are no longer on speaking terms, Jennifer and Teresa have a shared enemy in Melissa.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes her podcast Namaste B$tches

Teresa recently shared a proud moment on social media after making strides with her podcast Namaste B$tches which is climbing up the charts on Apple Podcasts.

“SO EXCITED @melissapfeister and I got @namastebitchespod to number 5 in ALL Apple Podcasts in the US🔥🎉🔥,” she revealed on social media.

The Bravo star has been using her celebrity status to get the word out about her podcast, constantly sharing snippets of new episodes with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The weekly podcast is hosted by Teresa and her friend Melissa Pfeister, a certified nutritionist. The duo has a lot in common as they have candid conversations on the podcast about life, family, food, love, celebrity, and much more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9/8c on Bravo.