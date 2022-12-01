RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania vacation in Paris together

RHONJ co-stars and childhood friends Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania enjoy Paris with their significant others. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is having some fun in Paris, and her good friend and co-star Dolores Catania joined her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG explained on her podcast, Namaste B$tches, that her husband, Luis Ruelas, surprised her with a trip to Paris for Thanksgiving.

The couple left for the City of Lights Thursday evening.

Teresa posted pictures with Dolores. They hugged while giggling. They seemed to be having a good time.

In another picture, they both blew kisses at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa captioned the picture, “Bisous de Paris,” which translates to kisses from Paris.

Teresa Giudice invited Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife to their home

Teresa recently spent a weekend with Luis’ ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino Ruelas, to celebrate her and Luis’ son’s birthday.

The reality star revealed that she had had Marisa over for dinner before. And she and Luis were intentionally healthily blending their families.

She also said that Luis called her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and had a deep conversation with him. She said that this made her daughters happy.

Marisa spoke out for the first time on the OG and said that Teresa was very kind to her and thoughtful. She added that Teresa and Luis were perfect for each other and had the same energy level.

Talking about the weekend they all spent together as a family, Marisa said that Teresa “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful.”

Dolores has also said that she is happy for Teresa and that Luis deeply cares for and loves her.

It seems like the two childhood friends are enjoying great relationships at the same time. And they decided to celebrate their loves in Paris.

Dolores Catania is living with her boyfriend, Paul Connell

Dolores posted pictures of herself getting on a private plane. She traveled with her boyfriend, Paul Connell. She revealed at BravoCon that they had moved in together.

The Jersey native explained that Paul didn’t want to play any games and was very transparent about his intentions since the beginning. He wanted them to live together and asked Dolores to allow him to take care of her.

She said that she needed that. She wanted that kind of relationship where she felt secure, received compliments, and did a lot of activities with her boyfriend.

She told People, “As independent as I am and never needed that, I had never heard somebody say that. So, I kind of melted.”

She explained that Paul helped her put her walls down. And he was there for her when her Porsche got stolen during the summer. When it was found totaled, he took her shopping for a new car.

Fans hope they’ll see both relationships continue to blossom on the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.