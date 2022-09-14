RHONJ: Teresa and Gia Giudice in tight pink dress and nude bodysuit for New York Fashion Week

Teresa Giudice wore a pink dress to New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is enjoying New York Fashion Week with her daughters Gia and Milania Giudice, and the trio was stylishly dressed for the occasion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore light pink and looked elegant in her body-hugging dress as she checked out the Oh Polly fashion show. Her eldest daughter Gia felt a different vibe and opted for a skintight bodysuit in a nude color, showing off her curves as she posed for photos.

Milania matched her big sister in a nude mini dress and heels as they captured the fashionable moment backstage after the show.

The Jersey girls are currently in New York City to check out the presentations from the world’s best designers, and their first stop was to see Oh Polly’s latest designs.

The fashion-loving reality TV stars will likely catch a few more shows while they’re in the city, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more stylish outfits from the women.

Earlier in the day, Gia gave us a sneak peek of her outfit after she got dressed up for the big event, but now we have the full ensemble.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice wears nude bodysuit at NYFW

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a close-up photo on her Instagram Story after getting glammed up for the fashion show. Gia snapped a selfie as she headed off to the event showing only the top half of her nude, strapless bodysuit.

She wore her hair in long soft waves down her shoulders and sported bold brows, long lashes, and nude lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

We later got a look at Gia’s complete outfit when she snapped photos with her mom and sister backstage.

The 21-year-old showed off her curves in a figure-hugging bodysuit paired with black heels and a few pieces of jewelry, including a delicate necklace. She added a black Christian Dior shoulder bag to complete the trendy ensemble.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Milania, wore a nude mini dress covered in rhinestones with a matching bag and white mules.

Teresa Giudice wears a pink body-hugging dress

Teresa Giudice was quite sophisticated in her Fashion Week outfit, opting for a cocktail dress in a light shade of pink.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star still kept it sexy as the outfit had a one-shoulder style that showed off a bit of cleavage and a corset bodice. She added a grey clutch and clear embellished heels to complete the ensemble.

Pic credit: @ohpolly/Instagram

Teresa wore her long brown hair in a similar style as Gia’s–parted in the middle with long loose waves down her shoulders and added large hoop earrings for the final touch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.