Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania teased “cringeworthy” moments on the upcoming season of the Bravo series. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has spilled that some “big surprises” are ahead for Season 12 of the Bravo series.

The cast, which includes Dolores, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, is currently in the midst of filming. The subsequent footage will then be edited and released as a season of episodes sometime soon.

In an interview with Realitea with Derek Z, Dolores pointed out that not only will fans be shocked by what they will see in future episodes, but she also shared other surprises ahead for the East Coasters who fight hard and love harder in their tight-knit group.

“I’m anticipating world war three right now. I’m on my way,” Dolores told host Derek Zagami.

Dolores, who famously butted heads with several of her castmates during the show’s 11th season, revealed that fans should, as usual, expect the unexpected when it came to the upcoming interactions between the strong women of the series.

She teased other tidbits that will keep fans glued to their screens when the show returns from its hiatus.

Dolores Catania called some incidents ‘cringeworthy’

Dolores revealed that there would be some moments that will air that fans will find very uncomfortable to watch.

“There have been some incidents that have happened that are definitely cringeworthy,” Dolores explained during her interview.

“And there are things that have happened that are going to be very big surprises.”

“There’s no storyline like ‘I saw that coming,'” she teased.

“Once again, I’m gonna say we’ve already topped last year… which is hard to do. And every year on this show, I’m like, ‘How are we gonna beat [last] year?’ And the pressure is on,” Dolores revealed.

The RHONJ cast will continue to deliver the drama

After six years as a part of this headstrong group of women, Dolores claimed that each year moving forward, she never feels the show can be better than the season before.

The cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey will come together for moment viewers will not soon forget, said Dolores Catania. Pic credit: Bravo

Then filming begins.

“I’m actually on my way to a scene right now that I’m anticipating [will be crazy],” she claimed.

“I feel like it works because we are authentic, and life unfolds, and it works out,” Dolores revealed. She followed her remark by saying she is “very proud” of this year.

“Maybe you can’t anticipate storylines, but I’m anticipating World War 3 right now. I’m on my way… I’m not kidding… I’m on my way to a scene that is going to be God knows what.”

Fans can watch the fun unfold when Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo with new episodes in the coming months.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.