RHONJ stars show off their bikini bodies at the Jersey Shore

The cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey posed for a photo taken at the Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey showed off their bikini bodies at the Jersey Shore in a post shared by Melissa Gorga.

Melissa added a sequence of three pics and one video where the women displayed their assets at her Toms River home. Their husbands were also seen in the last image, goofing for the snap on the deck of the home.

Seen in the photograph were Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Melissa, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

Melissa teased her followers in the caption of the upload, “Are you ready for some SAD & some FUN at my shore house !! WELL THEN 9 pm, Bravo TV is the place for you!!”

In the first image, the women grouped together on the steps of a stunning deck that overlooked the water.

For the second they showed off their bikini bodies for the camera.

The RHONJ women looked stunning in the snap

Jackie wore a one-shouldered bathing suit which exposed her flat stomach. She paired a skirt over her bottom to cover her modestly.

Next to Jackie was Margaret, who donned a gold, patterned one-piece bathing suit with a sheer, blue floral cover-up and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Melissa showed off her fit body in a pink strapless bikini top and cuttoff jean shorts.

Teresa donned a bright yellow bikini with an ornate hem. She paired that with a sheer purple skirt which covered her bottom and legs.

Dolores modeled a low-cut white one-piece suit with a denim cover-up.

Finally, Jennifer wore a pink off-the-shoulder crop top with black shorts.

The RHONJ episode exposed some hard truths

Titled Old Feuds Never Die, the episode came to an explosive head when a fight between Melissa and Teresa sent her brother Joe Gorga over the edge.

Melissa tried to get Teresa to squash her issues with Jackie. Teresa was angry that Joe and Melissa didn’t “eat Jackie alive” when she brought up “the jail thing.” This triggered Melissa. She said, “What, like you’re some weak-a** b***h who can’t defend herself?”

Melissa was also angry at her sister-in-law for not defending her and Joe against what she felt were lies that Teresa’s ex-Joe spread about the couple that she threw a bowl of cheese cubes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.