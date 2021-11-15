RHONJ star Teresa Giudice launches jewelry line but gets bashed for the hefty price tag

Teresa Giudice bashed for her pricey Jewelry line. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has launched her own jewelry line but she’s already getting bashed for the high price tag on most of the items.

After showing off the stunning pieces on Instagram, the OGs fans wanted to support her but quickly realized that the items were way out of their price range.

Many people took to the comment section to let Teresa know that her jewelry was overpriced after visiting the website.

Teresa Giudice launches overpriced jewelry line?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star is very proud of her latest venture but some of her fans are not too happy with the OG at the moment.

A few days ago, Teresa announced the launch of Jewels by Teresa and she proudly showed off some of the special pieces from her collection.

“I’m so excited to announce that my online store jewelsbyteresa.com is open,” she wrote. “Have fun shopping the special pieces I selected for you, the same ones I wear every day. Love love love you!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

After sharing the post, people checked out the website and realized that the “everyday pieces” Teresa mentioned came with a hefty price tag.

If you scroll through the comment sections the messages are very consistent and the majority of Instagram users remarked that the RHONJ star’s jewelry line is way too expensive.

“Well I was excited until I saw the prices,” wrote one commenter.

“How unrealistic are you, charging these prices…” questioned someone else.

Pic credit:@teresagiudice/Instagram

Another Instagram user also wrote, “The jewelry is beautiful but the prices are crazy…”

How pricey is Jewels by Teresa?

We checked out the website and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a range of bangles, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pendants, and rings.

Teresa shared her reason for starting her own jewelry line by writing “Ever since I was a young woman, I have had a love and passion for beautiful, well-made jewelry. It has always been a huge part of my look, completing my style and look that has become famous to all my fans.”

While Teresa’s jewelry might have made an impression on fans, many of them will not be able to afford them. The items are made from 14k and 18k white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold which would explain the high price tags.

Bracelets in the Jewels by Teresa line start at $485 and go up to over $21,000. Earrings start at $159.95 for small studs and go up to over $600. Necklaces range between $440 to $10,730 while pendants range between $350 to $9,030 and bangles from $1695 to $6290.

The cheapest item we could find on the website is a ring with a thin band that cost $149 and the most expensive item in the line is a cashmere diamond bracelet that costs $21,025.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.