RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is nervous about DWTS, admits she has no dance experience

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is nervous about her performance on DWTS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Last week, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice announced that she will be a contestant in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

She recently admitted that her lack of dance experience made her nervous.

Teresa never professionally danced with a partner before.

She said that her husband is Latino, and she wanted to make him and his family proud.

Teresa also said that she put her four daughters in dance class when they were still toddlers. She also wants to make them proud.

On Tuesday, she attended Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show in New York City with her daughters Gia and Milania. They shared some of the advice they have been giving their mother.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice revealed that she got some great advice from her daughters

Teresa said that she got some great advice from all her daughters.

While at the fashion show, Gia, her eldest, told People, “I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG will be dancing with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov.

Gia added that she told her mother, “She needs to love the dance, feel the music, and really connect with the audience.”

Milania, Teresa’s third daughter, also gave her mom a huge vote of confidence.

Milania Giudice thinks her mother Teresa Giudice could win DWTS

She said, “She’s watched Audriana at every dance competition. She’s watched a million dancers. I think she’s got it. I believe in her.”

Audriana is Teresa’s youngest daughter, and she still practices dance professionally.

She also gave her mother some great advice about having fun on the dance floor.

All of Teresa’s daughters are rooting for her. Teresa even credited her husband, Louis Ruelas, for keeping her zen ahead of the competition.

Milania said with assurance, “I think my mom could win anything.”

The Turning Tables author said that when it will come down to it, she tries to shake away the nerves.

She revealed that she repeats this affirmation, “Don’t be nervous. Just do it.”

Teresa also recently said that her fans will get to see the, “Real Teresa Giudice” on DWTS, away from the triggers and drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 19, on Disney+.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.