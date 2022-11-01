RHONJ star Teresa Giudice in chic black outfit enjoys night out

Teresa Giudice turns heads on the 2019 Eternal Beauty red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F Sadou/AdMedia

Teresa Giudice looked stunning in an all-black look.

She shared a chic photo featuring her look while out to dinner with her close friend Lisa at Casa Cruz, New York.

Teresa wore a black button blazer with a black top underneath. She paired it with matching black pants.

The reality star also wore black heels, a textured clutch bag, and her signature makeup look.

Her friend, Lisa, sat next to her in a cutout sheer top and platform heels.

From wearing thigh-skimming miniskirts to skintight jumpsuits, Teresa has proven that she is a fashionista.

Teresa Giudice’s new movie

A few days ago Teresa announced that she is starring in an upcoming Christmas movie. The movie is called Fuhgeddabout Christmas and also stars Perez Hilton and Justina Valentine.

She shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of filming the movie and captioned it, “I’m honored to be part of this project with so many talented people. @justinavalentine, you are absolutely amazing!! @reneegraziano & @perezhilton, I had a blast with you both and I’m happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!”

The reality star posed with her castmates in a black tracksuit, with a plunging gray top underneath.

She complemented the outfit with black heels, large hoop earrings, and a silver necklace.

The film is set to release with VH1 on December 21. This is one of Teresa’s first-ever movie appearances that is not tied to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa Giudice is going on tour

Teresa also recently revealed that she is about to go on tour. After releasing her podcast back in September, she is already taking the show on the road.

The Namaste B$tches tour, named after the podcast, is heading up north, with the next show taking place in Philadelphia.

She posted a photo with her co-host and close friend Melissa Pfeister and captioned it, “We are SO EXCITED to announce we are taking the show on the road! GET READY PHILLY!!”

Teresa and Melissa wore matching red v-neck dresses. Teresa paired the gown with a silver bracelet, dangling earrings, and a dewy makeup look.

In the post, the reality star also gave out a discount code for their upcoming show but she has not announced any additional tour stops yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.