Melissa Gorga models a ruched minidress. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is gearing up for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but until then, she’s fully focused on her brand Envy by MG.

Most recently, she rocked another outfit from her store to prove that she’s the best model to showcase the most stylish pieces.

The photo posted on social media showed Melissa in a stunning black minidress that hugged her curves.

The outfit featured long sleeves with a wraparound style on top and a deep side cutout. The entire dress also had ruched details.

She paired the chic outfit with beige thigh-high boots and accessorized with gold jewelry while her black Chanel handbag was in clear view nearby.

Melissa snapped a mirror selfie after getting all glammed up, wearing nude lipstick with black eyeliner and dark eyeshadow. She had her long hair parted in the middle with a sleek style flowing down her back and over one shoulder.

The 43-year-old definitely got a few compliments after the post was shared.

“love this dress on Melissa so cute on anything,” said one person.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful,” added another fan.

One person even wrote, “So sexy @melissagorga.”

Pic credit: @envybymg/Instagram

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga is dressed to impress in Envy by MG dress

Melissa smiled at the camera as she snapped the photo while posing with one hand by her side and the other holding her phone.

The fashionable snap was posted on the Envy by MG Instagram page after The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned the outfit for a night out.

The caption read, “Always DRESS to impress 🙌 Leave it to @melissagorga to always pick the best dresses for you!! The Rosa Ruched Mini Dress available NOW envybymg.com.”

The post also included another model wearing the dress, which retails on the website for $149 and is available in sizes XS to large.

Melissa is constantly wearing items from her online boutique and showcasing different ways to style the trendy pieces.

During her recent family trip to Aruba, Melissa made sure to pack several outfits from her store. She posted a slew of photos including one of her in a white cutout jumpsuit that was perfect for a tropical getaway.

Melissa Gorga promotes Avenue Lighting and House of Style & Design for new bedroom

When Melissa is not busy promoting her brand, she’s influencing her 2.7 million Instagram followers with ads and promos for other brands.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey recently moved into her new home and she gave her followers a look at her stunning master bedroom decked out in white and gray.

She also gave props to the companies who helped with the creation of her dream home and recommended their services to her followers.

“@avenuelighting has the most unique lighting. A little lavish nod to the glitz and glamour of the roaring ’20s ✨,” noted Melissa in her post to shoutout Avenue Lighting’s products.

She also gave a shoutout to the company that designed her bedroom and noted that the designer House of Style & Design handpicked all the furniture in the stunning space.

Melissa told her followers, “If you’re renovating or building, I could not recommend anyone better than both of these amazing companies! I told them exactly what I wanted, and they came through with it perfectly💕.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.