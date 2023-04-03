Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, put the Jersey drama on pause this weekend as they got glammed up for a fancy affair.

The couple, who has been going through a ton of family issues, showed that they are still a united front as they enjoyed a night out without their three kids.

Melissa posted a photo on social media that showed her clad in a strapless silver dress covered in sequins. She paired the body-hugging midi outfit with strappy heels and silver jewelry.

Joe complemented his wife’s outfit perfectly in all-black, and before heading out, the couple snapped a photo together in their stunning home.

Melissa had a big smile for the fashionable photo as she leaned close to Joe, who had his arm around her.

“Mom & Dad’s night out,” Melissa captioned the Instagram post.

Melissa Gorga’s stunning floors are from Element Flooring

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also used the post to promote the company that added some major components to her lovely home, and she raved about them in her caption.

The post had a few other images in the slide, showing off the stunning fireplace and flooring courtesy of Element Flooring.

“So many of you asked me about the wood flooring in our home🤍 All the flooring is from @elementflooringus Love them!!” said Melissa. “This Collection is actually the Napa Valley collection European White oak! They are engineered hardwood planks in color sunbleached! “

Element Flooring is a carpet and flooring company with various wood flooring and waterproof planks to suit different aesthetics and budgets.

The company focuses on eco-friendliness, and all their hardwood flooring options are sandable and re-finishable, making it easy and cost-effective for clients if they need to remodel down the line.

Critics bash RHONJ star Melissa Gorga’s new home

Melissa Gorga is proud of her fancy new home, but not everyone is impressed with the Jersey mansion.

After sharing the photos of the space in her latest post, Instagram users quickly added their criticisms.

“I don’t like anything about the house. I mean it’s all a matter of taste. As someone said, it looks cold. Doesn’t really seem like a home. Seems more like a hotel .. if that’s what you like,” wrote one commenter.

“Don’t look like a home! Cold !” reiterated someone else.

One person also said, “it looks not homey, not welcomy, sorry.”

The other comments were similar in sentiment, with people noting that the house seems cold, instead of warm and inviting.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Such a cold stark looking home. It has no character or warmth. It really needs some warm accents.”

“Looks nice for summer months but bet it feels cold in winter. It doesn’t seem to have any warmth about it,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.