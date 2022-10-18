RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin in leather pants dances with her fans at BravoCon

Real Housewife Jennifer Aydin posed and danced with her fans at this year’s BravoCon. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin looked as glamorous as ever as she posed and danced with her fans at this year’s BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked stunning as she posted a video on TikTok captioned, “Real Housewife that loves her fans.”

The fun video shows her dancing along to Soulja Boy’s Pretty Boy Swag while wearing a matching leather bomber jacket and miniskirt by Louis Vuitton.

The 45-year-old mom of five looks beautiful and dolled up, with her long dark hair curled and swept to one side and a full face of makeup.

The camera then switches to a caption saying, “Bravo fans that love her,” and shows Jennifer dancing along with a group of Real Housewives fans at the three-day event, which took place in New York last weekend.

In the second part of the TikTok, Jennifer is dressed in all black, wearing a black top and tight leather pants. Her hair is straight, and she wears a crossbody Fendi bag.

Jennifer Aydin has a blast at BravoCon.

It looks like Jennifer had a lot of fun during the three-day BravoCon event in Manhattan.

The Real Housewife posted a carousel on Instagram, posing with fellow Bravolebs, friends, and family, including her husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, to who she has been married for 19 years.

She wrote an excited caption to go along with the post, saying, “BravoCon day 1 & 2 were such a success! I love any excuse to hangout with all of you and my cast mates 🖤 Tomorrow is the LAST day to hang with us and shop my beauty pillow @shopjenniferaydin. WHO’S COMING TOMORROW?! #bravocon.”

Jennifer Aydin promotes her Ultimate Beauty Pillow

Jennifer also took the event as an opportunity to sell her product, The Ultimate Beauty Pillow. The specially designed pillow states on its website that it is made to “maintain flawless skin and stabilize facial recovery from procedures such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, Lip Injections, Micro-blading and can even prolong the lifespan of your eyelash extensions.”

Sharing an Instagram post before the event, the star and businesswoman posed with the product, showing off her latest venture.

She told her fans, “For everyone attending BravoCon make sure you stop by my booth to check out my ultimate beauty pillow and see what all the fuss is about!! It’s to keep your #LLB#LipsLashesBrows looking fabulous and helps you sleep on your back!”