RHONJ star Gia Giudice models dramatic tulle dress for recent photoshoot

Gia Giudice might be a senior at Rutgers University, but she stays booked and busy with several other projects.

Her latest business venture had her showcasing her model skills for an events company, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stunned in some over-the-top outfits.

One ensemble that caught our attention was a dramatic strapless dress. The floor-length item featured layers of gray tulle with a fitted bodice and a ball-gown design at the bottom.

Gia was all dolled up in glamorous makeup, with her hair styled in voluminous curls flowing down her shoulders.

She strutted toward the camera as the photographer snapped her best angles. In another clip, Gia added a diamond-encrusted hair accessory and a sparkly silver choker as she walked up a spiral staircase decorated with floral towers.

The video also showed Gia clad in a white studded minidress as she stepped out of a fancy Rolls Royce and onto a red carpet.

The Instagram page @nybackdrops shared the behind-the-scenes video on their page with the caption, “The ultimate pretty girl walk✨💎.”

It continued, “We had so much fun decking out this beautiful venue with thousands of florals🌹 Enjoy some behind the scenes of yesterdays shoot with these beautiful models and some of the best vendors in the business!”

Is Gia Giudice featured on RHONJ Season 13?

The premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 kicked off last night, and it’s gearing up to be another memorable season.

Gia made a brief appearance during a family scene for mom Teresa Giudice’s 50th birthday dinner, which was filmed at their home. However, we only saw a glimpse of her alongside her sisters.

Last season, the budding fashion designer was front and center in the drama — having a few choice words with Margaret Josephs for not supporting Teresa Giudice amid their fallout.

That did not sit well with long-time viewers of the show, and they blasted the then-21-year-old for inserting herself in the women’s issues.

Gia also confronted her uncle Joe Gorga for his remarks about her dad Joe Giudice. However, Gia got blasted for that as well, with some viewers noting that she was out of line for the way she spoke to her uncle.

Meanwhile, Teresa was happy to have her eldest daughter by her side while filming and saw nothing wrong with Gia speaking her mind. We’ll have to wait and see if the 22-year-old will have as much airtime as she did last season or if she will take a backseat after all the backlash last year.

Gia Giudice promotes SCP Auto Detailing

Gia has partnered with several brands to promote their content on social media, one being SCP Auto Detailing.

In a post shared on Instagram, she showed off her white Mercedes parked in the driveway after the company came to her home to work on the automobile. The SCP trailer was also parked on the property, with the contact details of their mobile service displayed in full view.

Gia was happy with their service and noted as much in her caption, writing, “thank you!! @scpautodetailing for freshening up my ride🖤.”

Another photo in the slide showed the Bravo personality clad in a black branded shirt with the company logo displayed on the front as she smiled for the snap.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.