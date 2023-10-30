RHONJ star Dolores Catania reacts to Frank Catania and Brittany Matteessich’s engagement

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Frank Catania has proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Mattessich, and his ex-wife Dolores Catania has some thoughts on it.

For years, Frank has been on and off with Brittany, but the couple made it official in May 2022.

At the RHONJ Season 13 reunion show, Frank revealed he and Brittany were moving into a new house together.

On Sunday, Brittany shared they are taking another step in their relationship thanks to Frank popping the question.

Standing in front of a wall of red roses, the newly engaged couple were all smiles as Brittany proudly showed off her bling in two different photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“We’re Engaged!!!! 💎🤍 I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on… Thankyou for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other then @frank.catania.sr 🤍🤍 love you so much my fiancé 🤍🤍🤍,” was the caption on her Instagram post.

The comments section of the IG pot was flooded with happiness and congratulations for the couple, including Frank’s ex, Dolores.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania reacts to ex-Frank Catania’s engagement to Brittany Mattessich

“Congratulations so happy for the two of u ❤️,” Dolores replied twice.

Pic credit: @missbrittyann/Instagram

Frank and Dolores’ friendship has been featured on RHONJ. In fact, he has become a pivotal part of the househusbands on the show.

They found a way to be a modern family for their children, Frankie and Gabrielle, now adding Brittany and Dolores’ boyfriend, Paulie Connell, into the mix. Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know Frank and Paulie didn’t hit it off at first.

Along with replying to Brittany’s IG post, Dolores shared one of her own, gushing over Frank and Brittany. Sharing the same picture, Dolores wrote a heartfelt caption congratulating them and commenting on the stunning ring.

“All u need is love and that ring “wow” 💍🤩❤️I couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family 🥰Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife happy life,” Dolores wrote.

Frank was one of the first to reply to thank his ex-wife for her kind words, as well as always keeping their family together.

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars react to Brittany Mattessich and Frank Catania’s engagement

Dolores isn’t the only one from The Real Housewives of New Jersey family to comment on Brittany and Frank’s engagement.

Brittany’s Instagram post had several cast members and loved ones, including Dolores’ guy Paulie, who issued his congratulations. Jackie Goldschneider, Nate Cabral, and Danielle Cabral also replied with congrats to the couple.

Melissa Gorga kept her response simple with a bit of shock to it, while Margaret Josephs couldn’t contain her excitement for Frank and Brittany.

Pic credit: @missbrittyann/Instagram

RHONJ fans will likely hear about the engagement or at least Frank’s desire to marry Brittany in Season 14 of the hit Bravo show.

Congrats to the happy couple!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.