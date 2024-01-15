RHONJ star Danielle Cabral slammed for using her kids in ‘careless and dangerous’ stunt

Danielle Cabral has been celebrating The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s nomination in the People’s Choice Awards for Reality Show of the Year.

However, she might have just taken things too far with her attempts to drum up votes for the show.

The mom of two is being blasted online, with some people calling her behavior “careless and dangerous,” over a stunt involving her kids.

The RHONJ newbie is known for her over-the-top antics, and she’s been putting on quite a display since finding out about the show’s nomination.

In one of the clips posted on her private Instagram account, Danielle rocked a fur coat and oversized sunglasses — as she jokingly bragged about the honor.

While people found humor in the dramatic skit, another video featuring her kids is garnering a much different response.

Here’s why Danielle Cabral is getting bashed by RHONJ fans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie hasn’t been able to contain her excitement since finding out about the PCA nomination, but has she gone too far?

That’s what people are saying after a video was posted online showing her eight-year-old son, Dominic, and her six-year-old daughter, Valentina in a black Cadillac Escalade.

The kids only had their legs inside the car as they sat on the sunroof waving their arms in the air and screaming, “Vote for my mommy” as the driver honked the horn and drove down the street.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle, but it seems Danielle was the one who recorded the moment and posted it on her Instagram Story.

However, the video is now making the rounds on social media, and the Bravo Housewives is being called out for putting her kids in danger.

Danielle Cabral is being called ‘careless and dangerous’ over a stunt involving her kids

After the clip was posted on a RHONJ gossip page, people expressed their outrage in the comment section of the post.

One commenter wrote, “How careless and dangerous can parents be! Danielle is so desperate! No wonder her brother wants nothing to do with her! She’s an embarrassment 🤢.”

“Woooowwwwww!!!! 😮😮😮 this is how ‘accidents’ happen,” said someone else.

Another critic wrote, “What type of parent does that and that is crazy.”

Pic credit: @allrhonjfacts/Instagram

Several other people went off on Danielle after watching the troubling clip.

“Omgosh soo Scary for the kids 😫😫🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.” said one Instagram user.

“Seriously? This is so dangerous. It doesn’t matter if they’re going 3 mph or 30. They could’ve been seriously hurt. Sis needs a reality check,” said someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.