RHONJ spoilers: Teresa Giudice talks with her girls about moving in with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is moving in with Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: Bravo

We’re counting down the premiere of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but until then we have a sneak peek to share and it involves OG Teresa Giudice.

Teresa has found her soulmate in fiance Luis Ruelas and we will see more of their romance in the new season. We caught a few glimpses of Luis last year but this time around we’ll see a lot more of Teresa’s soon-to-be husband.

In a clip for the first episode of Season 12, Teresa has a chat with her girls to discuss their blended family.

Last season Teresa put her house on the market and she has since bought another house with Luis. The couple plan to move into the new place along with Teresa’s kids and one of Luis’s sons.

It will be a big change for the kids and Teresa had a chat with them about their soon-to-be stepfather.

Teresa Giudice talks to her girls about moving in with Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting ready to move in with her fiance Luis but her house is still on the market.

Last season the OG listed her home with newbie Michelle Pais, who made a few appearances on the show until she fell out with the women.

However, in Season 12 viewers will see Teresa still trying to sell the six-bedroom mansion that she once lived in with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. Now Teresa is ready to put her past behind her and the house is the last memory of her past life.

“My house has been on the market for six months and the house is in contract right now,” said Teresa in the clip. “I’m so excited. If all goes well Luis and I will be moving into the house that we bought together.”

Teresa Giudice is ready to blend her family

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to open up about the move and shared her excitement about becoming a blended family with Luis and his kids.

‘Luis has two sons. His older son’s at college but his younger son’s gonna be living with us and my daughters,” revealed Teresa.

She continued, “I’m excited, I always wanted a son and now I have two.”

During the discussion, Teresa’s girls seemed open to living in the $3.3 million home with Luis and his son.

However, Gia–who is known as the voice of reason on the show–noted that her mom and Luis moved very fast, but Teresa doesn’t agree.

“I was really nervous when I met Luis but we really did take the time to get to know each other,” confessed Teresa. “I really feel like he’s like my soulmate. Knock on wood, everything feels right.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.