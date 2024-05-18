RHONJ spoilers: Frank’s engagement news, Rachel calls out Jenn Fessler, and celebrating Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has just begun, but it’s already bringing the drama.

In true Jersey fashion, the ladies did not disappoint with their chaos, fights, and, quite honestly, ridiculousness.

Bravo has given RHONJ fans a few sneak peeks at the show’s upcoming episodes, which focus on a new feud and celebration.

It’s no secret that Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler are no longer friends.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel feels betrayed by Jenn, and yes, it has everything to do with Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are getting a front-row seat to how this new feud came to light.

Rachel Fuda calls out Jenn Fessler, and celebrating Joe Gorga on RHONJ

In the latest preview video, Jenn and her husband, Jeff, Danielle Cabral and her husband, Nate, and Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, talk about Nate’s party the night before.

At the Fuda’s shore house, tensions mount as Jenn defends talking with Teresa, claiming she has no beef with Tre or her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Via her confessional, Rachel calls BS on what Jenn’s saying.

Things went from bad to worse when Jenn brought up her birthday and Teresa coming for John’s past, trying to explain where Teresa was coming from. Rachel blasts what Jenn’s saying, calling Teresa “manipulative” and the explanation a “crock of s**t.”

Danielle quickly changes the subject, but the tension at the table could be cut with a knife. Oh yes, neither Jenn nor Rachel is giving in when it comes to Teresa.

A flip of the scene shows Melissa Gorga preparing for Joe Gorga’s birthday party while chatting with Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno. The topic of Jennifer Aydin not being invited comes up as we rehash the drama between Melissa and Jennifer.

Over at Jennifer’s shore house, the drama gets revisited by her and Dolores Catania, while the latter continues to try to play peacemaker.

Joe’s birthday isn’t the only thing being celebrated at the Jersey Shore, either.

Frank Catania shares engagement news on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Another preview has Frank Catania sharing some exciting news with Dolores and Paul “Paulie” Connell. It takes Frank a while to get to his point, but eventually, he spills that he will propose to his girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich.

Frank reveals he plans to propose while he and Brittany are on vacation. He’s not asking for Dolores’ permission or anything; he’s just giving her a heads-up.

In all honestly, the moment is very sweet and shows just how well Frank and Dolores have found a way to stay a family for the sake of their kids.

What are your thoughts on RHONJ Season 14 so far?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.