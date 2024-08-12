RHONJ Season 15: Here’s everything we know so far

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has finally come to an end with a very lackluster substitute for a reunion.

Instead of seeing the divided cast face off in a traditional reunion format with Andy Cohen trying to moderate, RHONJ fans were given a commentary show that was blah at best.

It perfectly summed up the fact that Andy has a real problem on his hands when it comes to New Jersey.

There have been so many rumors surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey, especially after the last two episodes felt like a series finale.

So, what’s really going on with RHONJ?

Let’s take a look.

Has The Real Housewives of New Jersey been canceled?

The rumor mill has been buzzing that RHONJ has been canceled, which is not true. Even though the show will go on, it will be vastly different when it comes back for Season 15.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy has explained that a revamp or reboot for Jersey is coming. Honestly there’s no avoiding it at this point.

Reports that Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice are the only two cast members returning have been running wild. However, Andy has said numerous times no discussions regarding the cast for next season have happened yet.

In fact, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed the show is on pause, and talks for the new season won’t even begin until 2025. That means The Real Housewives of New Jersey likely won’t be back on air until 2026, maybe late fall 2025 if we are lucky.

What has the RHONJ cast said about the reboot?

Some of the current The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have spoken out about their future on the show.

Teresa, of course, doubled down that she wasn’t going anywhere because she is the RHONJ OG, and basically, it can’t survive without her.

Melissa and Joe Gorga also weighed in, but they had a completely different take on life without reality TV or, rather, life not on this particular franchise.

Jennifer Aydin angered fans with her response to possibly not being asked back for Season 15 and it was all because she’s so out of touch.

Rachel Fuda has kept quiet about moving forward on the hit Bravo show, but she’s also been a little busy focusing on her pregnancy.

It’s the end of an era in New Jersey, that’s for sure, and the wait for the new beginning will be awhile.

Are you ready for a RHONJ reboot?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.