RHONJ rumor: Final cast trip for the season canceled — Here’s what we know

There have been many rumors surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey since filming beganfor Season 14 of the controversial franchise.

However, we have the latest on what’s been happening behind the scenes according to RHONJ sources.

The latest is that the final cast trip, which was planned for the season, was canceled by production. There’s been a few different speculations from viewers as to why that happened.

There’s been a lot going on in the Garden State over the past few months, with some fractured friendships among the women.

Danielle Cabral and her once close friend, Jennifer Aydin, had a brawl that turned physical while filming and even resulted in a short suspension for both women.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, things have been disrupted on the other side as well, because Margaret Josephs and Jackie Golsdchnedier are currently feuding.

As for the longstanding feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, that has taken a back seat this season, and the two women have been staying far away from each other.

The final RHONJ cast trip for Season 14 has been canceled?

If you thought Season 14 of RHONJ would be free of drama think again.

Thankfully, we won’t be getting the tired Melissa Gorga vs Teresa Giudice storyline, as they are staying far away from each other, but there’s a lot more drama to focus on.

The latest claim from a Housewives source is that the cast was set for a final cast trip but that has now been canceled.

@allabouttrh shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and fans of the show had a lot to say about that.

The post read “#RHONJ cast trip no longer happening. Cast was supposed to go away for three days starting tomorrow. It has been cancelled.”

RHONJ cast trip rumor. Pic credit: @AllAboutTRH/X

RHONJ viewers sound off on the canceled cast trip

AllAboutTRH didn’t share any details about why the RHONJ trip was canceled, which left people to make their speculations.

“I bet they were going to Turkey but due to the situation in the Middle East it was cancelled,” reasoned one commenter.

“If I had to guess it’s because of the worldwide travel advisories due to ongoing conflicts…” reiterated someone else.

However, some people felt the cast was to blame for the situation.

Pic credit: @RachelleMDNA/@phelps9113/@CinnimonWilson/X

One person said “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is no reunion like how they did RHONY 13.😬😬 Teresa is not budging and rightfully so.”

Another asked, “Is it because they still cannot get along? I think this is it! #RHONJ is over as we know it 🥺 the entire show will be a reboot! I see Taresa & Louie getting their own show. But the rest of the ladies DONE! COOKED!! FIRED!!”

Is it because they still cannot get along? I think this is it! #RHONJ is over as we know it 🥺 the entire show will be a reboot! I see Taresa & Louie getting their own show. But the rest of the ladies DONE! COOKED!! FIRED!! pic.twitter.com/quuQ1CHsJa — Renee' Glover (@therealmsglover) October 21, 2023

If this is true, why do you think the cast trip was canceled?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.