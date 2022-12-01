RHONJ: Radio host calls Teresa Giudice ‘rudest person ever’

After a confrontational interview, a Boston radio host called Teresa Giudice a “monster.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s unapologetic, no-holds-barred style has earned her more than a few haters.

Now, the star has another to add to the list, Boston radio personality Billy Costa.

After she allegedly “attacked” him during a live phone interview and Costa had some harsh words for Giudice, calling her an “idiot” and a “monster.”

“She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” the Billy & Lisa in the Morning host, 69, said after their call abruptly ended.

Giudice, 50, was appearing on the radio show to promote an event she is co-hosting in Lynn, Massachusetts, this week.

But what started as a lighthearted chat took a turn for the nasty when Costa brought up the Real Housewife’s time behind bars.

Teresa Giudice ‘attacked’ radio host when asked about time in prison

In 2015, Teresa Giudice spent 11 months in a Connecticut federal prison after being convicted, along with her then-husband Joe, on tax fraud-related charges.

“Teresa, we know you spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book – a best-seller,” Costa said. He asked whether the star’s 2016 memoir, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again, had focused on prison food.

Giudice replied that she really didn’t want to talk about that.

“I don’t know if you know this,” the Real Housewife snapped, “but I’m a four-time New York Times best-selling author.”

Costa assured her that he did.

The host then tried to steer the conversation back to safer ground, returning to the subject of the upcoming event, a panel Q&A featuring Giudice and other Housewives from different franchises.

But Giudice refused to move on. The event, she snipped, is “all about being positive, right? And not negative? You should learn some of that.”

Radio host calls Teresa Giudice a ‘monster’

Teresa Giudice informed the radio host that she has a podcast called Namaste B***hes, advising Costa to give it a listen and “learn how to be a little more namaste.”

At that point, the star’s publicist stepped in to shut the interview down, but not before encouraging the audience to come out for Giudice’s event.

After the call ended, the hosts seemed a bit shell-shocked.

“Is it possible,” Costa asked, “that I don’t have an evening with Teresa Giudice?”

“I think that’s out the window,” his co-host replied.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.