RHONJ: Melissa Gorga’s pink fur minidress is just ‘too much’

The always stylish Melissa Gorga went all out for a Super Bowl party over the weekend in fur and designer, but was it too much?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star asked her supporters that question after sharing pictures of her outfit online.

Melissa opted for a light pink strapless minidress with dramatic fur details and had her long brown hair flowing down her shoulders.

She added nude booties and a white Chanel bag to the outfit, and she struck a few glamorous poses in the ensemble.

The photos showed the 43-year-old standing in front of a black door while surrounded by black decor. Another photo showed Melissa standing on a rooftop with stunning views of high-rise building behind her.

The last image in the slide showed her posing in front of a dramatic staircase.

Melissa captioned the Instagram post, “Too much to wear to the Superbowl party?? @bronxandbanco #nyfw #superbowl.”

Critics slam Melissa Gorga’s fur minidress

The Bravo personality asked her social media followers a question in her caption, but she may not like the feedback regarding her dramatic attire.

One Instagram user answered Melissa’s question and said, “I think it’s the ugliest dress. I don’t get it…”

“Looks like a bath rug to me… I’m a no body. if you like it that’s all that matters 👍🏽” responded one commenter.

“I’m sorry that dress is hideous. It looks like a bathroom rug.” added someone else.

Melissa’s IG followers gave their feedback regarding her dress. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

It wasn’t all bad, though, as some people loved the pink minidress, one being Miami Housewife Guerdy Abraira, who commented, “Pretty in Pink 💝.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik said she was “Obsessed with everything thing about these pics!! ❤️❤️.”

Summer House’s Ciara Miller also reiterated the sentiment and added, “Obbbsessedddd.”

Melissa received some positive feedback from her followers. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes That’s it

Melissa is a mom of three with a fashion boutique and busy social life, but she also makes time for other business ventures.

The reality TV personality has a large social media presence with 2.7 million followers, and that allows her to partner with several companies.

One brand that she has endorsed in the past is called, That’s it, known for its plant-based products made from 100% real fruit with no sugar added.

Melissa noted that she was a big fan of the brand as she promoted their Keto Kick bars online.

“I am so excited to share their newest bar, #KetoKick! It’s an energy bar with as much caffeine as one cup of coffee,” she wrote.

She also shared that the bars only contain 45 calories and are “certified organic.”

The company also makes probiotic fruit bars and dark chocolate truffles, and the code “GORGA25” gives buyers 25% off their purchase.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.