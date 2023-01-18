RHONJ: Melissa Gorga who? Teresa Giudice raves about her new sisters-in-law

Teresa Giudice throws shade at Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/James Orken/Starlitepics/AdMedia

Teresa Giudice is not missing her relationship with her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and we know why.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star now has two new sisters-in-law after tying the knot with Luis Ruelas, and unlike her tumultuous relationship with Melissa, the OG gets along very well with her new in-laws.

Teresa seemingly threw shade at Melissa in a new social media post that included the two women.

The photo showed the OG sitting on a couch with one sister-in-law, Veronica Ruelas, beside her and resting her head on Teresa’s shoulder. The 50-year-old had a big smile on her face, with Luis sitting to her right and his other sister directly beside him.

Teresa posted the sweet family snap on Instagram and wrote a lengthy message in her caption about the special bond she has formed since meeting the sisters.

She also made it known that she has never experienced anything like that before.

“I admire these two women so much,” she wrote in part, later adding, “I’m so happy we chose to be so pure and authentic with each other from the start.”

Teresa Giudice bashed by RHONJ viewers over shady post

Many people caught the shade that Teresa was throwing at her first sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, in the post, and they gave her quite the tongue-lashing in response.

“A good example of what you could have done with your sister in law but didn’t!” wrote one Instagram user.

One commenter noted that Luis’ sisters welcomed Teresa to the family with open arms, adding, “Maybe you could have done the same with your sister in law?”

Another RHONJ viewer pointed out that “Not one” of Teresa’s blood relatives is currently a part of her life, aside from her children, and added, “THAT-Speaks volumes!!”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Meanwhile, someone else called The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s message, “phoney bs” and used her own words against her, writing, “Too bad you can’t let go of your own ego and choose to be ‘pure & authentic’ with your own family.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show are gearing up to see how Teresa’s feud with her brother Joe and his wife Melissa will play out in Season 13, which is set to air in a few weeks.

Teresa Giudice promotes TruSculpt

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not busy with her new sisters-in-law, she spends time taking care of her body.

Teresa works hard in the gym keeping her body fit and toned, but when that’s not enough, she has no problem with a bit of cosmetic work to help things along.

She recently brought her Instagram followers along for her final of four TruSculpt treatments by Cutera Inc.

The process involves personalized muscle-sculpting treatments that replicate intense crunches, squats, and twisting actions to help sculpt the body.

Teresa shared that the treatment also “combines the powers of truSculpt iD for non-invasive fat reduction and truSculpt flex for muscle sculpting,” and she raved about the final results.

“Even better for us busy moms? There’s NO downtime,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.