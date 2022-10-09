RHONJ: Melissa Gorga wears skintight cutout dress for a night out with RHONJ castmates

Melissa Gorga shows off her curves in a stylish cutout dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Melissa Gorga had a girls’ night with her besties, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, and she was stylishly dressed for the occasion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off a bit of skin in a cutout dress from her clothing store, and she added an expensive designer handbag to complete the ensemble.

Melissa shared photos of her outfit on social media, and she also posted images while inside the restaurant as the women enjoyed red wine with a side of laughter.

There were two other familiar faces in the mix as well, Jenn Fessler and Rachel Fuda–reported newbies for Season 13.

Rumors have been swirling that Rachel has taken Jackie’s full-time spot and that the former full-time cast member has since been downgraded to a friend. As for Jenn, she also has a part-time role on the show, but it’s clear that both women are already getting along great with the cast–or at least with Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie.

When the new season airs, we’ll get to learn more about the newbies and see if they were able to forge relationships with the other women as well. Either way, it should make for an interesting Season 13.

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a cutout midi dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos from her girls’ night out with the old and new cast members, and she donned one of the latest pieces from her store, Envy by MG.

Melissa struck a pose in her skintight dress with a plunging neckline, buttons along the front, and deep side cutouts. She paired the midi dress with silver pumps and a silver Christian Dior bag and had her hair parted in the middle with soft waves.

“A little black and silver on a Friday night! And if you don’t follow @orderluxe make sure you start! Most Gorg authentic bags🤩Wanted to look cute to go laugh with these beauties ➡️ ❤️❤️,” Melissa captioned the post.

RHONJ stars enjoy a girls’ night out

Melissa shared more photos of her night out with her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates as they dined in style.

Margaret Josephs looked chic with her sleek bob while clad in a plunging white blouse with silver jewelry, while Jackie Goldschneider added a bit of color with her orange top.

The Bravo personalities were in good spirits as they enjoyed wine and some girl time with the newbies, who seemed to be fitting in quite well.

Margaret, Melissa, and Jackie actually have a busy week ahead as they’re set to kick off BravoCon on October 14. The women and their husbands will be on a panel together on the first day of the event, while Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin will make their debut on day two.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.