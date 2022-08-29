RHONJ: Melissa Gorga walks the VMAs red carpet in a shimmery nude jumpsuit

Melissa Gorga attends VMAs in a shimmery jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga took the VMAs by storm in her shimmery nude ensemble as she walked the black carpet with her husband, Joe Gorga.

The couple seems stronger than ever as they got cutesy in their photos despite everything going on in their family at the moment.

Things are rocky, to say the least, between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice following a dramatic showdown that took place while filming the Season 13 finale episode.

The Gorgas allegedly confronted the OG about rumors that Melissa had cheated on Joe with one of their family friends. However, we’ll have to wait for the new season to see what role Teresa played in that.

However, Joe and Melissa are not letting the rumors affect their relationship in any way. As a matter of fact, the couple recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary by spending the day at the beach as they watched the sunset.

The duo also enjoyed another date night at the VMAs over the weekend and they were dressed to impress.

Melissa Gorga wears a shimmery nude jumpsuit to the VMAs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos on social media of her night out with Joe and she turned heads in the shimmery ensemble.

Melissa wore a nude outfit with a fitted bodice that showed off her curves. The spaghetti strap jumpsuit had a square neckline and an exposed back with a tie string.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The entire outfit was embellished with crystals and the bottom half was sheer and showed off Melissa’s legs. The 43-year-old opted for a few pieces of jewelry, adding a layered silver necklace, small diamond earrings, and a bracelet.

“Had to bring some @bravotv to @mtv😘 @vmas #rhonj,” she captioned the post.

Joe and Melissa Gorga walk the VMAs black carpet

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star kept her makeup simple with nude lips and long lashes for the event. She wore her long brown hair in her favorite style– parted down the middle, and sleeked back behind her ears.

While the Bravo personality is known for wearing pieces from her store, as she did with her yellow mini dress at the MTV awards in June, this time she went a different route.

Melissa’s outfit was courtesy of Retrofete and retails on their website for $1,095. Known as the Axel jumpsuit, it is made from viscose material and has an open tie back, slight cutouts at the sides, and a hidden zipper.

Meanwhile, Melissa wasn’t alone at the event, her husband Joe Gorga was also by her side. He wore a white t-shirt, black pants, and high-top sneakers as he walked the black carpet with his wife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.