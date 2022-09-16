RHONJ: Melissa Gorga walks ‘like a boss’ in body-hugging cutout dress

Melissa Gorga shows off a design from her store while on the job. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga came onto the scene of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as the sister-in-law of OG Housewife Teresa Giudice.

She carved out a space for herself separate from her famous sister-in-law and became a fan favorite during her first season.

Although her time on RHONJ has been filled with family drama, Melissa has many creative outlets she has worked hard on in the past 11 years.

Melissa’s first season documented her ambition to become a pop singer, and she eventually released six singles between 2011 and 2019, including her most popular, On Display.

She also wrote a book about her marriage to Joe Gorga, titled Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage, published in 2013.

But her baby is her clothing boutique, Envy, which she opened in Montclair, New Jersey, in 2015. The show showed Melissa creating her store from the ground up and how hard she still works to make her dream come true.

Melissa Gorga is the ‘boss’ of her own life

Melissa took to Instagram to show her fans that her boutique, Envy, is still thriving, and she is still the boss.

She walked out of the entryway of Envy wearing a bright orange cutout dress straight from the racks inside. The ankle-length number was snug, still showing off Melissa’s amazing physique, with a hint of sexy with a midriff-baring cut-off on one side.

She paired her look with heels, a black handbag, and sunglasses that she held in her hand as she walked out of her store “like a boss,” which is how she captioned her photo.

RHONJ Season 13 has wrapped, but the drama rages on

Even the most casual Bravo fan has heard about the decades-long drama between the Giudice and Gorga families, and when Melissa and Joe refused to show up for Teresa’s wedding, things went from bad to worse.

Now that the wedding is over, and Teresa is back from her month-long honeymoon and getting ready to star on Dancing with the Stars, the dust is settling, and the families realize that things will likely never be the same.

Fellow Housewife Dolores Catania recently revealed that the feud between Teresa, her brother, Joe, and Melissa has reached epic levels, saying, “It’s definitely at a high stage of bad.”

She continues to hold out hope of a reconciliation, however, admitting, “They had a very small family to begin with and now all they have is each other. They weren’t raised to not get along. They weren’t raised to not have their families together.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.