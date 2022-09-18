RHONJ: Melissa Gorga stylish in plunging pink bodysuit for a good cause

Melissa Gorga steps out in a pink bodysuit. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga stepped out in a stylish outfit for a good cause this weekend and her husband Joe Gorga was right by her side.

The reality television personality turned heads in a plunging pink bodysuit and she ran into a familiar face while at the event.

Melissa’s friend and costar Margaret Josephs also turned up to support Rock Out Autism—a nonprofit organization that funds programs to help improve the quality of life for people with autism.

The company held a big event over the weekend and raised over $10,000 which will go towards different autism initiatives. Margaret and Melissa dressed up to support the cause and snapped photos together after walking the red carpet.

It may not be too long before the women are back on TV screens as they concluded filming for Season 13 a few weeks ago.

Viewers are anticipating the drama between Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, some of which has already played out in the media. As of now, the Gorgas have washed their hands clean of the OG and viewers will understand why when the show returns.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga in plunging pink bodysuit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stepped out in a chic outfit including black high-waist pants while showing off a bit of skin in a pink, low-cut bodysuit.

She added a black Christian Dior handbag and gold jewelry for the outing which took place at The Ivy Kitchen and Bar.

The mom-of-three walked the red carpet with her husband Joe who was dressed in jeans and a yellow sweater.

Melissa shared some of the photos on Instagram and captioned the post, “Will always support @rockoutautism ❤️ What a beautiful event @theivy @joeygorga.”

Melissa Gorga snaps a photo with Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star caught up with her castmate Margaret Josephs at the event and they snapped a photo together.

Margaret was dressed in white pants and a floral, high-neck blouse and she styled her blonde hair in a high bun.

The women posed inside a crowded room as they smiled for the camera.

Rock Out Autism also posted a clip of the Bravo Housewives on the red carpet along with the other guests who came to the function. The organization noted that the event was a success and they thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who made ‘Rock Out Autism’ 2022 such a success! Because of you, the incredible community, we donated over $10,000 to autism initiatives and services at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and HOPE Fitness!” they shared in the post.

“For more information on how to volunteer & donate, head to RockOutAutism.org ! We’ll see you at our next event! 🎸❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.