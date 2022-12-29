RHONJ: Melissa Gorga stuns on vacation in fishnet coverup plus cutout jumpsuit

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in white swimwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Melissa Gorga has left all the family drama back in New Jersey as she continues to enjoy her vacation in style, recently rocking a fishnet coverup for a day at the beach.

After spending Christmas together as a family, the Gorgas jetted off for a Caribbean getaway, and Melissa has been slaying her fashion with one stylish outfit after another.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping her followers updated by giving them a peek at her time in Aruba.

Melissa’s latest snapshots showed her on the beach in a blue bikini worn underneath a long white coverup with side slits.

The floor-length beachwear, made from knit material, featured a belted detail at the waist and fringes at the hem.

Melissa looked quite tan as she embraced the sunshine while posing barefoot in the sand, wearing dark sunglasses.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga stuns in a white coverup

The mom of three styled her hair perfectly for the fun getaway with tiny cornrows on the top of her head while the rest of her hair flowed loosely down her back.

Melissa tagged her brand in the post to avoid any questions about where to purchase the stylish white coverup and added a blue heart in the image shared on her Instagram Story.

That wasn’t the only fashionable outfit that Melissa posted from her vacation.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersy star posted another snap after she changed into a chic black ensemble for a late-night outing.

The black jumpsuit was also from her boutique and featured a square neckline with thick straps. It had cutout details at the front and sides showing a bit of skin as Melissa posed outside surrounded by trees.

Her hair was styled straight and hung down her shoulder while she accessorized with gold bracelets and a black bag with gold straps.

She added a pair of clear heels to complete the look and opted for nude lipstick and dark eyeshadow to pull the ensemble together.

Melissa Gorga promotes her On Display podcast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting ready for a new season of the show, but until then she’s busy with her podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display.

Melissa has been heavily promoting the podcast to her 2.7 million Instagram followers and it seems to be doing quite well. The show has a star ranking of 4.6 on Apple Podcast with lots of great reviews from listeners.

She consistently shares snippets of the new episodes on her page and earlier this month she even celebrated the show’s 50th episode.

Her latest share was an exciting one for Melissa who announced that her RHONJ castmate and BFF Margaret Josephs was a guest on the show.

Melissa posted a clip from their chat and wrote, “FINALLY!!! I got my girl @therealmargaretjosephs #OnDisplay!! This has so many eye opening moments you do not want to miss all this juice!!! ✨🍾 #rhonj #ondisplay.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.