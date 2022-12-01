RHONJ: Melissa Gorga stuns in velour for Envy

RHONJ Melissa Gorga modeled a chic velour set for her fashion line Envy by MG. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Plenty of reality television stars have taken to social media lately to share their favorite deals of the shopping season with their followers.

Like many of her fellow housewives, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is promoting her own business during the holiday season.

Melissa is the founder and owner of the clothing and apparel boutique Envy by MG.

On Wednesday, Envy posted a promo photo featuring the Jersey housewife modeling one of the boutique’s stylish looks.

In the shot, Melissa stunned in a matching velour set from Envy.

Melissa had previously shared the picture on her Instagram Story earlier in the week, along with a link to the outfit.

Melissa Gorga rocked a two piece velour set from Envy

Melissa’s luxurious look consisted of a two-piece champagne-colored velour set.

She looked comfy yet chic in the light tan jogger-style pants and a matching loose-hanging blazer.

The boutique owner posed with one hand in her right pocket and pulled back the jacket slightly to show off the high-waisted elastic band.

Melissa paired the velour set with a boxy white crop top and a long gold necklace.

She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and rocked a chunky gold ring and gold hoop earrings. Melissa added a pair of clear heels to finish the look.

Melissa stays stylish as she promotes her own brand

Melissa often models for Envy. The business owner regularly rocks different looks available from her own store both on and off-screen.

The ready-to-wear fashion boutique features different brands and items handpicked by the team at Envy.

The Jersey housewife previously posed in a stunning cut-out black jumpsuit from Envy.

The mom-of-three’s fashion dreams became a reality during some of the filming of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During the past few seasons of the show, viewers saw Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, slowly grow to accept his wife’s dreams. Joe eventually came around to support his wife owning her own fashion boutique.

Melissa opened her first brick-and-mortar boutique in 2015, and the brand is also available online.

From jumpsuits to pantsuits, Envy sells plenty of fashionable outfits to wear to any party this season. Just accessorize with a platter of sprinkled cookies for the perfect New Jersey housewife holiday look.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is set to premiere next year.