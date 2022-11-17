RHONJ: Melissa Gorga struggles to tell a fan what her storyline is besides Teresa Giudice

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga was unable to come up with a storyline that didn’t involve her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga was left kind of speechless after a fan pointed out her lack of storyline.

The exchange happened at BravoCon. The fan asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, “Do you have a storyline other than Teresa Giudice?”

Some people in the crowd immediately erupted in cheers while others started booing.

Melissa tripped on her words as she asked the unidentified blonde, “What do you mean?”

She asked her what she meant by that and if she was asking what they bring as people to the show.

The fan reiterated by asking, “What’s your storyline?” She added that Teresa brought the entertainment and that at this point it was, “The Teresa show.”

Melissa’s husband and Teresa’s sister, Joe Gorga, started booing, while Melissa told him to relax. The crowd started booing too and the fan walked away while Melissa, asked her if she paid for a ticket and yelled that she was planted in the room.

RHONJ viewers ask what Melissa Gorga’s storyline is

Many The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers commented on the short clip and seemed to agree that Melissa didn’t have a storyline that didn’t involve Teresa.

They pointed out that Teresa’s sister-in-law struggled to answer because she hadn’t had a storyline in years.

Others said that there was a season when she was looking for a long-lost sister, but the search wasn’t successful.

Other viewers joked that they wanted to find the lady who asked the question and give her an award. And some said that they were still waiting for Melissa and Joe to answer the question.

One fan wrote, “Please find this lady so I can sing her PRAISES!!!” Another viewer wrote, “The fact that she couldn’t say what her storyline is besides Teresa though speaks volumes.”

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Teresa seemed to agree as she liked the video.

Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

She recently said that she wanted her brother and sister-in-law to stop talking about her to stay relevant. A Bravo producer also recently revealed that despite Melissa claiming the contrary, she joined the show behind Teresa’s back.

Teresa Giudice is getting along with her new in-laws

On the other hand, Teresa has been getting along with her new in-laws. She recently posted pictures of herself out for drinks with her mother-in-law and her sister-in-law Jennifer Ruelas.

She said that she had the best in-laws and was thankful for them every day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG also revealed that she had Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife over for dinner recently. And she also shared that she spent an extended weekend with them as they celebrated the birthday of her and Luis’ son.

Teresa explained that she wanted the kids to be happy and said their families have blended nicely.

Luis’ ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino Ruelas spoke out for the first time after the weekend with Teresa. She described Teresa as being very nice and thoughtful.

She said the reality star, “Couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful.” Marisa even said that Teresa and Luis were a good match and that they shared the same energy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.